 

Alsco Widens Its Footprint with Speedway Motorsports in 2021

Alsco Uniforms, a key partner of Speedway Motorsports for several years, is increasing its profile with the company for the upcoming season.

Highlighted by new race weekends in Las Vegas and Texas, Alsco will sponsor four NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the Speedway Motorsports calendar this year.

“Alsco Uniforms is a global leader in uniform rental services and we couldn’t be prouder of its involvement with Speedway Motorsports,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “From race sponsorship, fan amenities and employee uniforms, Alsco has been a first-class partner for several years and we hope for many more.”

Highlighting the Alsco Uniforms sponsorship are the new races at Texas Motor Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is scheduled for March 6. Slated for June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway, the Alsco Uniforms 250 will precede the first All-Star Race ever held at the No Limits, Texas 1.5-mile superspeedway. In addition, Alsco Uniforms will continue as the sponsor of the May 29 showdown at Charlotte Motor Speedway as well as the Sept. 25 Xfinity race at Las Vegas. The Fall Las Vegas event will be the Alsco Uniforms 302 and will kick off the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs.

“Speedway Motorsports and Alsco Uniforms have forged an amazing partnership over the years, and adding these new events in iconic locations such as Las Vegas and Dallas/Fort Worth further aligns with our strong Industrial and Healthcare customer base that wear Alsco Uniforms,” said Ben Fox, director of sales and marketing for Utah-based Alsco. “NASCAR has a loyal fan base that supports our products; especially, Uniforms, and our footprint within the Speedway Motorsports family gives us brand exposure to fans in all parts of the country.”

Alsco Uniforms also has created a new partnership with Jeb Burton and Kaulig Racing as well as maintaining its longstanding deal with Richard Childress Racing in 2021. Both race teams outfit their crews in Alsco Uniforms.

About Alsco

Alsco is a fourth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit www.alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.



