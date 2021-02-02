Conifer Health Names Dina Dunn Chief Human Resources Officer

Conifer Health Solutions, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), announced today Dina Dunn will move into the company’s chief human resources officer position, providing critical support on the company’s growth and priority needs for the planned spinoff into a publicly traded company.

Dina Dunn, Chief Human Resources Officer, Conifer Health Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

“Dina is admired by her teams for her tremendous leadership and support, and she is recognized among peers and colleagues alike for her ability to execute efficiently and effectively, while bringing about positive change,” said Roger Davis, Conifer president and CEO. “We are thrilled to welcome Dina to Conifer and look forward to her contributions at this important time in Conifer’s evolution.”

Dina most recently served as vice president of HR operations for Tenet, where she was a core member of the senior HR leadership team. Having joined Tenet in 2004, she has amassed a multi-dimensional skillset that spans major aspects of HR, including strategic planning and management; HR analytics and reporting; HR systems design, deployment and maintenance; cross-level leadership and coaching; global operations; and policy implementation.

“I’m flattered and humbled to help develop Conifer’s HR department as a service-focused delivery operations center,” Dina added. “I hope my energy and unique perspective adds immediate value as we take on the opportunities ahead of us.”

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency and improve financial outcomes. Annually, Conifer Health manages 17+ million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and $22.6+ billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

