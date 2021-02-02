 

American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 17:00  |  22   |   |   

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“For American Water, delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just a start. Our goal is to provide essential services in ways that minimize our impact on the environment and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Cheryl Norton, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. “We are all responsible for protecting our nation’s water and watersheds, and this program is just one way we help communities engage in this important effort.”

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 42 projects that were awarded grants totaling approximately $141,000.

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2021.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Schneider Awards Grants for Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Work
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to ...
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
American Water Donates More Than $350,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
27.01.21
American Water to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day on February 25
27.01.21
Missouri American Water Invests $11 Million in Jefferson City Clear Well, Pump Station
27.01.21
American Water Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
Missouri American Water Paints Hydrants in St. Louis County
25.01.21
Illinois American Water’s Annual Environmental Grant Program Open for Applications; Deadline is March 29, 2021
25.01.21
American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations
25.01.21
West Virginia American Water Names Michael Raymo Director of Engineering
21.01.21
New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $464 Million Statewide in 2020
18.01.21
American Water Celebrates Inclusion & Diversity by Hosting Second Annual Inclusion Day