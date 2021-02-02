American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program

American Water (NYSE: AWK), the nation’s largest publicly traded water and wastewater utility company, announced today that applications are now being accepted by its participating state subsidiaries for the company’s 2021 Environmental Grant Program awards. The grant awards will be available in American Water service areas in 10 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

“For American Water, delivering a reliable supply of safe, clean, water to our customers and treating their wastewater is just a start. Our goal is to provide essential services in ways that minimize our impact on the environment and strengthen the communities we serve,” said Cheryl Norton, Chief Environmental Officer of American Water. “We are all responsible for protecting our nation’s water and watersheds, and this program is just one way we help communities engage in this important effort.”

Established in 2005, American Water’s Environmental Grant Program offers funds for innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships. Last year, American Water and its state subsidiaries funded 42 projects that were awarded grants totaling approximately $141,000.

Information and application requirements can be obtained directly from participating American Water state subsidiaries, or on the Environmental Grant section of the company website.

Applications must be postmarked by March 31, 2021.

About American Water

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202005831/en/