 

CommScope Backs Daniel Suárez and New Trackhouse NASCAR Racing Team

CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, has renewed its long-standing sponsorship of veteran NASCAR driver Daniel Suárez for the 2021 Cup Series.

"The CommScope paint scheme is already one of the best I have ever seen!" said Daniel Suárez. (Photo: Business Wire)

This marks the seventh year of CommScope’s support for Suárez, though the first with the exciting Trackhouse Racing Team that just announced global superstar Pitbull has become a co-owner. Suárez will drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro when the team debuts in the Daytona 500 in Florida on February 14. CommScope’s first sponsored race with Suarez is the NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway in Phoenix on March 14.

Besides pursuing NASCAR Cup excellence, Trackhouse Racing has another very important mission: to promote diversity on and off the track. The team will launch a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools that Pitbull helped establish.

“We love what Trackhouse Racing and Daniel are doing this year—pursuing the NASCAR Cup while also lifting up disadvantaged students along the way,” says Koen ter Linde, senior vice president of global marketing at CommScope. “CommScope supports STEM education through our own community giving efforts, which reaffirms why we are so proud to sponsor Daniel again.”

Daniel Suárez, the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race in 2016, has been a champion of diversity and inclusion across the sport for many years and has received national recognition for it. Off the track, his team supports a high school STEM program. STEM education integrates science, technology, engineering and math to prepare students for college.

CommScope aims to help improve the quality of life in communities where CommScope employees live and work. Initiatives have included after-school tutoring, donations for computers, disaster relief and housing assistance. In addition, CommScope fosters a dynamic and welcoming workplace through its Diversity & Inclusion Business Network. The company embraces diverse people and experiences, empowering employees to deliver excellent results for customers.

“CommScope’s mission is rooted in helping people connect—through our network solutions that enable communication and our support for diverse employees and cultures,” says ter Linde.

On the technology side, CommScope has deployed wired and wireless connectivity solutions in numerous racing venues and stadiums, including the Daytona International Speedway in Florida and Phoenix Raceway in Arizona.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

