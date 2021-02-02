Regarding media report about the selection of the director general of LITGRID AB

In the BNS report, published 2 February 2021 “R. Masiulis won the selection of the head of Litgrid - sources ", it is written that "former Minister of Transport and Communications Rokas Masiulis won the selection of the general director of the electricity transmission company Litgrid implementing strategic state projects ".

LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius), in response to the publicly announced information regarding the selection of the candidate for the position of the head of LITGRID AB, notifies that the selection process of the director general of the Company has not been yet completed.