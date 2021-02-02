Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m

Etienne Hermite, CEO of Navya comments: « The transformation of the model of Navya undertaken 18 months ago has had an anticipated and temporary impact on our revenues. Since then, Navya has focused on developing an autonomous driving system and a range of associated services. Our first objective is to improve our technology through experiments in which the Company is contributing to prepare for the marketing of level 41 autonomous services on all our platforms. In 2020, despite the health crisis, which has impacted our partners and restricted our ability to travel, we have achieved important milestones, such as the safety driver-free operations at Châteauroux in France and the Mayo Clinic in the United States. In addition, the strengthening of the Company's financial structure allows us to continue to invest in the development of our technology in 2021, positioning Navya as a leading player in the supply of level 4 autonomous driving systems, in France and internationally ».

In line with the strategic orientations presented in July 2019, Navya continued to deploy its driving systems to ensure the autonomy of vehicles designed to transport goods or people for the first and last mile, in recognized environments. The Company's desire to focus its business model on the supply of recurring services for autonomous vehicles resulted in an increase in this activity (+15%) linked to the expansion of its installed base to reach €3.4 million. In 2020, the share of Services reaches 31% of annual revenues compared to 19% the previous year.

During the last year, Navya sold 23 Autonom Shuttles compared to 43 in 2019. South Korea and Japan represent the Company's leading markets with 7 and 5 vehicles sold in 2020 respectively.

Overall, the installed base of Autonom Shuttle vehicles stands at 182 vehicles, an increase of +14% compared to 2019.