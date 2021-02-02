 

Kenan Thompson to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, Live on Saturday, March 13, at 7 30 p.m. (ET/PT)

Actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live legend Kenan Thompson (Kenan, All That) will take kids on a wild and slimy ride as host of Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, airing live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT). With Thompson at the helm, kids and families everywhere will literally be part of this year’s show like never before for an epic celebration of fan-favorite stars across the worlds of film, television, music, sports and more. Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 will simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

Said Thompson, “Nickelodeon has been part of my life and my family forever and I can’t wait to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards. Am I worried about getting slimed? Naaaah. It’s going to come fast and cold, but it’s not my first rodeo--you know what I’m saying? So, bring on the slime and let’s do this!”

For the first time ever, Nickelodeon’s Orange Blimp will leave the KCA venue and take fans on a wild ride around the world and beyond. Filled with slime and messy stunts, viewers will travel to outer space, Bikini Bottom and right into celebrities’ homes using XR technology. This year’s show will also feature live and interactive fan walls that bring celebrities and families at home to the main stage; second screen live voting all night long where fans stay in control; and a KCA award presented by one lucky family chosen during the show.

Today’s news also included this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards nominees. Leading the pack with the most nods are: Justin Bieber with five; Stranger Things with four; and Ariana Grande, The Croods: A New Age, Henry Danger, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Soul, Trolls World Tour and Wonder Woman 1984, all tied with three nominations each. Musical performances will be announced shortly.

Beginning today, fans can cast votes on the official Kids’ Choice Awards website, KidsChoiceAwards.com, and on the Screens Up app on supported iPad, iPhone and Android devices in the U.S. International fans can cast votes through the Nick Play app in regions where it is available. Fans will also be able to cast their votes through social media on Twitter.

Thompson is no stranger to Nickelodeon, having won a coveted Kids’ Choice Awards orange blimp for “Favorite Male TV Star” for his work in Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy hit All That in 2000. He was also nominated in that same category in 1998 alongside his longtime collaborator Kel Mitchell, who both serve as executive producers for the current iteration of All That which premiered in 2019.

