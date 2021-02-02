Accenture Expands Change Management Capabilities by Acquiring Organizational Transformation Consultancy Future State

Future State is now part of the Accenture family

Future State makes ideas and innovation real for clients within the life sciences, CPG and technology industries, through expert planning, intuitive communication, team coaching and empathy. This innovative approach — along with strong credentials in product development enablement, business growth and post-merger integration — add new methodologies that expand Accenture’s existing C-suite offerings. Future State, a certified B Corp, is also widely recognized for its commitment to corporate social responsibility, and was selected by B Lab as a “Best for the World Changemaker” honoree in 2019.

“As the ongoing health, economic and social crises have demonstrated, disruption is constant and companies must adapt to thrive and grow,” said Eva Sage-Gavin, global lead for Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential practice. “By adding the experience and talent of Future State, Accenture is expanding its capabilities to help clients in their business transformation journeys as they navigate a rapidly changing world.”

For the past 40 years, Future State has helped some of the world’s leading life sciences and technology companies with the change management expertise they require to thrive, particularly during times of disruption. Future State complements Accenture’s most recent Talent & Organization / Human Potential acquisition — Kates Kesler in 2020 — that aims to expand client offerings and create new ways to deliver value with a deep understanding of client needs and market challenges.

“The clients we work with are changing the world, and that kind of innovation doesn’t happen using standard models, nor does it happen by standing still,” said Shannon Adkins CEO of Future State, a woman-led, woman-owned business. “Joining Accenture enables us to scale our value proposition by unleashing the unique talents of our design-thinkers and design-doers to help more clients pursue their extraordinary visions that aim to positively impact the world.”