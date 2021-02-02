 

Touax share capital and voting rights at January 31, 2021

REGULATED INFORMATION                                                                                                                      Paris, 2 February 2021 5:45 PM

 

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights

 

Disclosure of Share Capital and Voting Rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Register name of the issuer: TOUAX SCA (Euronext Paris: TOUP)

Date Total shares outstanding Total voting rights Total exercisable voting rights*
January 31, 2021 7,011,547  

8,374,991

  		 

8,366,962

 

* excluding rights attached to shares held in treasury

****************

 

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis throughout the world, for its own account and on behalf of third party investors. With €1.2 billion under management, TOUAX is one of the European leaders in the operational leasing of this type of equipment.

TOUAX SCA is listed in Paris on EURONEXT – Euronext Paris Compartment C (Code ISIN FR0000033003) and on the CAC Small and CAC Mid & Small indexes and in EnterNext PEA-PME.

For more information: www.touax.com

 

Contacts:

TOUAX                                                                                                                                                       ACTIFIN

