 

LVMH Share Transactions Disclosure

Paris, February 2nd, 2021

The disclosure of share transactions carried out from January 27th to January 29th, 2021 was sent to the AMF on February 2nd, 2021. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».

ZeitTitel
12:13 Uhr
BERENBERG stuft LVMH auf 'Buy'
01.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt LVMH auf 'Outperform'
28.01.21
LYNX: LVMH: „Besser als befürchtet“ könnte zu wenig sein!
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
27.01.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax geht die Luft aus - Zeitweise unter 13500
27.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax wieder deutlich tiefer - Kurskapriolen prägen das Bild
27.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger 'auf Jagd nach Leerverkäufern' nach Gamestop-Erfolg
27.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anleger 'auf der Jagd nach Leerverkäufern' nach Gamestop-Erfolg
27.01.21
ROUNDUP: Luxusgüterkonzern LVMH spürt Auftrieb - Aktie gibt nach
27.01.21
Aktien Europa: EuroStoxx wieder im Rückwärtsgang

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
307
Wie seht Ihr die Entwicklung von LVMH bis Jahresende?