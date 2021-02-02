LVMH Share Transactions Disclosure
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 02.02.2021, 17:47 | 60 | 0 |
Paris, February 2nd, 2021
The disclosure of share transactions carried out from January 27th to January 29th, 2021 was sent to the AMF on February 2nd, 2021. As required by current law, this document is publically available and can be consulted on the Company’s website (www.lvmh.com) under the section «regulated information».
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0