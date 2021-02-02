 

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited posts revenue of RMB 6,866 million in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Launches comprehensive strategic upgrade

Revenue from online medical services, its core business, grows 82.4% year-on-year

HONG KONG, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited ("Ping An Good Doctor"; Stock Code: 01833.HK), a leading internet healthcare services platform in China, announced its 2020 annual results. During the reporting period, the Company kept up the great momentum for growth and recorded revenue of RMB 6,866 million, an increase of 35.5% year-on-year. In particular, online medical services, its core business, continued to deliver rapid growth and contributed revenue of RMB 1,566 million, a surge of 82.4% year-on-year.

Overall revenue rose steadily and core businesses posted rapid growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has opened up a great opportunity for rapid development of Internet healthcare in China, and the Internet healthcare industry is in an accelerated phase of development. During the reporting period, online medical services, the Company's core business, maintained rapid growth and contributed revenue of RMB 1,566 million, an increase of 82.4% year-on-year. Its contribution to the Company's total revenue increased by 5.9 percentage points from 16.9% in 2019 to 22.8%.

Driven by the strong growth of core businesses, the Company's total revenue expanded by 35.5% year-on-year to RMB 6,866 million. By excluding the impact of a financial commitment to the strategic upgrade, the Company's net loss on the traditional businesses contracted substantially by 65.6% year-on-year to RMB 239 million.

Benefiting from a growing awareness of Internet healthcare services among users, Ping An Good Doctor's core operational indicators delivered remarkable performances, benefiting from this development. As of 31 December 2020, the number of registered users of the Company reached 373 million, an increase of 57.6 million or 18.3 % from the end of 2019. Average daily consultations in 2020 grew by 23.9% year-on-year to 903 thousand. In December 2020, monthly active users and the monthly paying users reached 72.62 million and 3.98 million respectively, representing a year-on-year increase of 8.5% and 34.1% respectively.

