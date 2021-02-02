 

SpineGuard Collaborates With the European Project FAROS (Functional Accurate RObotic Surgery)

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 – ALSGD) (Paris:ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today its collaboration on the European project FAROS (Functional Accurate RObotic Surgery).

The FAROS project started on January 1st, 2021 with a three-year term, it is financed by Horizon 2020, the largest European Union research and innovation program, deploying close to 80 billion euros financing over a seven-year period. Four prestigious universities are participants to this project: KU Leuven, Sorbonne Université, King's College London and Universität Zürich. SpineGuard is a project collaborator, along with the Balgrist University Hospital of Zurich.

As supporting organization, SpineGuard will provide the FAROS members their DSG technology. This key feedback technology will help the surgical robot which will possess multiple sensing capabilities to execute complex surgical tasks in an autonomous and controlled manner. DSG is expected to be pivotal in ensuring this happens in a safe and precise fashion. Moreover, two SpineGuard members have a seat on the External Advisory Board of the project: Maurice Bourlion, Board director and scientific advisor, and Thibault Chandanson, R&D director. Jimmy Da Silva, PhD student and engineer at SpineGuard in the context of a CIFRE contract with Sorbonne University's ISIR (Institute for Intelligent Systems and Robotics) is also part of the research team.

Stéphane Bette, cofounder and deputy CEO of SpineGuard, declares: "We are thrilled and proud of being selected by the four prestigious universities of the FAROS project to contribute to their effort by providing our DSG sensing technology, unique know-how in the field of real-time surgical guidance without x-ray imaging. This project, which entails the development of an artificial intelligence, is in straight alignment with the work accomplished for three years with Guillaume Morel's ISIR at Sorbonne University. We expect multiple positive downfalls for SpineGuard: scientific and technologic mastery, innovations, commercial applications, visibility, and enhancement of our strategic value. It is for all these reasons that we are fully committed to support this project which is perfectly in line with our innovation strategy to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton."

