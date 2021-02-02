 

AVANGRID Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its fourth quarter & full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session with sell-side analysts only.

Interested parties, including analysts, investors and the media, may listen to a live audio-only webcast by accessing a link located in the Investors section of AVANGRID’s website at http://www.avangrid.com.

About AVANGRID: AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $35 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.



15:08 Uhr
AVANGRID Receives Clearance From the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS) for PNM Resources Merger
27.01.21
AVANGRID Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Waiting Period For PNM Resources Merger
15.01.21
AVANGRID’S New England Clean Energy Connect Receives Final Major Permit and Announces Start of Construction