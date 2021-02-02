AVANGRID Schedules Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will be releasing its fourth quarter & full-year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, after the market closes.

In conjunction with the earnings release, AVANGRID will conduct a webcast conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 beginning at 10:00 A.M. Eastern time. AVANGRID’s Executive team will present an overview of the financial results followed by a question and answer session with sell-side analysts only.