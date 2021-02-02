 

Electronic Arts & CLC to Bring Back College Football Video Games

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 18:00  |  45   |   |   

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment and sports gaming, and CLC, the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company, announced the expected return of college football to EA SPORTS. The partnership allows for EA SPORTS to be the exclusive developer of simulation college football video game experiences. Development of EA SPORTS College Football is just underway, with launch timing still to come as the project progresses in the years ahead.

EA SPORTS is back in college football! (Graphic: Business Wire)

For two decades, EA SPORTS entertained millions of fans by recreating the unparalleled pageantry of college football. The EA SPORTS college football franchise was a consistent top-five sports title in North America during its previous run, generating tens of millions unit sales from 2005-2014. In recent years, college football has been one of the most-requested games by fans from EA SPORTS, and today EA is confirming plans for its official return.

"We’ve heard from the millions of passionate fans requesting the return of college football video games,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM. “We love the energy, tradition and pageantry of college football and I am beyond thrilled to say we are back in development. We have a lot of really exciting work ahead of us, and a great team that is eager to bring a new game to players in the next couple of years.”

“We’re very excited to collaborate with EA SPORTS to bring back the college football franchise, one of the most popular collegiate licensed products in our history,” said Cory Moss, CLC CEO. “The college football video game connects passionate fans to college brands and introduces new fans to the storied traditions, excitement, and game day experience that make college football unique.”

The new franchise will deliver authentic college football experiences and the high quality gameplay that fans have long loved in college football games from EA SPORTS. Through the CLC partnership, the franchise will include the rights to more than 100 institutions featuring the logos, stadiums, uniforms, gameday traditions and more that fans have come to know and love. While this college game will not include student-athlete names, images and likenesses, EA SPORTS is continuing to watch those developments closely.

EA SPORTS reaches players all around the globe, and in the past year introduced six new console and PC experiences, as well as ongoing live service offerings on PC and mobile. EA SPORTS franchises delivered sports entertainment to millions of fans with an array of authentic, deep experiences that brought players closer to the sports, teams, and leagues that they love. The return of its most requested franchise will only accelerate momentum and player excitement.

EA SPORTS will reveal more about the new college football franchise and related product launch timings in the future. To stay updated on the latest EA SPORTS and college football news, follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram or visit easports.com.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2020, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $5.5 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA SPORTS, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Madden, FIFA and the NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission.

About CLC

CLC is the nation’s leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of Learfield IMG College, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.



Disclaimer

