Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares
2 February 2021
Information regarding the voting rights and shares
(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code
and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)
Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|31 January 2021
|3,099,923,579
|
Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,302,413,878
|
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,301,147,364
*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.
Attachment
