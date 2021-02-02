 

Edf Information regarding the voting rights and shares

02.02.2021   

2 February 2021



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)


Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
31 January 2021 3,099,923,579 Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,302,413,878
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,301,147,364

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

