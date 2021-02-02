Jamf Certified as Great Place to Work

Jamf’s Employee Experience Statistics Soar Compared to U.S.-Based Companies As the remote work revolution kicked off in 2020, employee happiness, culture and work environment are crucial to maintaining Jamf’s success. According to the assessment, Jamf’s numbers soared in employee experience over the averages of U.S.-based companies.

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced Great Place to Work, a global leader in workplace culture, certified Jamf as a “Great Place To Work” from December 2020 through December 2021.

Key highlights from the report:

96% of Jamf employees say Jamf is a great place to work, compared to the average 91% in organizations published in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for list.

94% of Jamf team members experience a high-trust culture environment and are invested in the organization compared to the high-trust average benchmark of 84% in organizations published in the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work for list.

Jamf received higher than average benchmarks in the areas of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

98% of Jamf’s customers rate the services delivered as “excellent.”

Jamf Puts People First

Jamf’s core values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement means the company shares a devotion to doing the right thing.

Jamf strives to be better for its employees, customers, communities and the world. In the past year, Jamf has made several improvements and implemented new initiatives to continue to uphold its high employee retention rate, which was 96% in 2020, and continue to be a great place to work, including:

Creating a COVID Taskforce: In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jamf implemented a number of measures designed to protect the health and safety of its employees. The team was able to transition from the office to remote work in 24 hours. The COVID task force was immediately formed and jumped into action to provide employees with a stipend to furnish their home offices, pandemic and wellness resources, surveys to employees to gauge and address concerns and ensure the safety and health of Jamf employees worldwide. Jamf has successfully onboarded more than 200 employees remotely and continues to thrive in this new world.