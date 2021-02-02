Prospect Park Capital Issues Update on Timing of Previously Announced Share Split
Common Shares Now to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis upon Market Open on February 4, 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, announces that, as a result
of a request from the TSX Venture Exchange, the previously announced split (the “Split”) of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), on the basis of three (3)
post-split Common Shares for each one (1) pre-split Common Share, will now be effected on the TSX Venture Exchange and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, at the market open on February 4,
2021 (the “Effective Time”). The Common Shares will remain halted on the TSX Venture Exchange until the Effective Time. The record date for the Split will be February 3, 2021 and
the payment date will be February 5, 2021.
|For more information please contact:
|James Greig
|Chief Executive Officer
|Prospect Park Capital Corp.
|Tel: (778) 788-2745
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including, the completion and timing of the split, are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Examples of such risk factors include, without limitation; risks related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; additional regulatory or legal approvals required for the Split; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company’s disclosure documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
0 Kommentare