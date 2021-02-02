 

Prospect Park Capital Issues Update on Timing of Previously Announced Share Split

Common Shares Now to Begin Trading on a Split-Adjusted Basis upon Market Open on February 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital ‎ Corp. (the “Company”) ‎‎(TSXV:PPK), a public investment issuer, announces that, as a result of a request from the TSX Venture Exchange, the previously announced split (the “Split”) of its common shares (the “Common Shares”), on the basis of three (3) post-split Common Shares for each one ‎‎(1) pre-‎split Common Share, will now be effected on the TSX Venture Exchange and begin trading on a split-adjusted basis, at the market open on February 4, 2021 (the “Effective Time”). The Common Shares will remain halted on the TSX Venture Exchange until the Effective Time. The record date for the Split will be February 3, 2021 and the payment date will be February 5, 2021.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is ‎‎‎‎defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", ‎‎‎‎‎"will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate ‎‎‎‎to the Company, including, the completion and timing of the split, are intended to identify ‎forward-looking information. All statements other than ‎statements of ‎historical ‎fact may be forward-looking ‎information. Such statements reflect the Company's current ‎views and ‎intentions with ‎respect to future events, and ‎current information available to the Company, and are ‎subject to ‎certain risks, ‎uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors ‎could ‎cause the actual results, ‎performance or achievements that may be expressed or ‎implied by such forward-‎looking ‎information to vary from ‎those described herein should one or more of these risks ‎or uncertainties ‎materialize. ‎Examples of such risk factors ‎include, without limitation; risks ‎related to COVID-19 including various recommendations, orders ‎and ‎‎measures of governmental ‎authorities ‎to try ‎to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, ‎‎‎non-essential business ‎closures, ‎quarantines, ‎self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions ‎‎to ‎markets, economic ‎activity, ‎financing, ‎supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general ‎‎economic ‎conditions ‎including a ‎possible ‎national or global recession‎; additional regulatory or legal approvals required for the Split; as well as those risk factors discussed or ‎‎referred to in ‎the Company’s disclosure ‎‎documents filed with the securities regulatory authorities in certain ‎‎provinces of Canada ‎and available at ‎‎www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected ‎‎manner, or should ‎assumptions ‎‎underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or ‎‎events may differ ‎materially ‎‎from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is ‎‎expressly qualified in its ‎entirety by ‎‎this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume ‎‎responsibility for the accuracy or ‎‎‎completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking ‎‎information included in this press release ‎‎is ‎made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes ‎‎no obligation to publicly update or revise ‎‎any ‎forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable ‎‎law.‎‎

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.




