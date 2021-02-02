 

DGAP-Adhoc freenet AG: freenet AG resolves share buyback program for up to EUR 135 million and a total distribution of EUR 1.65 per share

freenet AG: freenet AG resolves share buyback program for up to EUR 135 million and a total distribution of EUR 1.65 per share

freenet AG resolves share buyback program for up to EUR 135 million and a total distribution of EUR 1.65 per share

Büdelsdorf, 2 February 2021 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] today decided to launch a share buyback program 2021. Within the scope of this share buyback program, up to 9.75 million shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 7.61 per cent of the share capital of EUR 128,061,016) are to be bought back via the stock exchange. The total volume of the share buyback program is up to EUR 135 million. The program is scheduled to begin on 25 February 2021 and will run until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

Thus, freenet AG is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, according to which up to 10 % of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until 26 May 2025. In the period from 1 September to 28 December 2020 the authorization has already been exercised and 2,956,232 freenet shares (around 2.31% of the share capital) were repurchased. The Company currently holds (including already previously held 50,000 shares) 3,006,232 freenet shares (approx. 2.35% of the share capital).

The repurchased shares are to be cancelled and the share capital reduced.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission. Further details will be published before the share buyback program begins. freenet AG reserves the right to adjust, suspend or stop the share buyback program at any time.
The Management Board of freenet AG, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, today further resolved to propose to the Annual General Meeting, which resolves on the use of net profits for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, to distribute (i) a dividend of Euro 1.50 per share for the fiscal year 2020 and (ii) a special dividend in the amount of Euro 0.15 per share, thus a total amount of Euro 1.65 per no-par value share carrying dividend rights.

Contact:
freenet Group
Investor Relations & ESG
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 513 06 778
Email: ir@freenet.ag
https://www.freenet-group.de

Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstrasse 126
24782 Buedelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
