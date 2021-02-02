FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders
TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; OTCQB: FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private
Placement") consisting of ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000. The Private Placement is being subscribed for by a small number of
significant shareholders of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one
additional common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold
period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to continue its Phase 1 drilling program at the Abriaqui
Project and for general working capital purposes.
Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard closing conditions, as well as the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed on or about February 5, 2021.
FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “We look forward to closing on this private placement and appreciate the vote of confidence from our significant shareholders. Our drilling to date has intercepted “Buritifca style” mineralization, known for high grade gold in vein structures and wider zones of lower grade mineralization, in multiple locations across the northern block of the project. The next phase of drilling will consist of depth extensions and step-out holes along the 1.2 km surface extent of the principal Santa Teresa Vein. The intent of this phase is to begin the process of quantifying resource potential on the Santa Teresa, in addition to the multiple veins surrounding and parallel to the Santa Teresa that drilling has intercepted so far.
Figure 1. Phase 1 Drill Holes Completed through January 2021
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8627eaa5-be56-420f ...
Technical Information
Stuart Moller, Vice President Exploration and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 (P.Geo, British Colombia), has prepared or supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Moller has more than 40 years of experience in exploration for precious and other metals including ten in Colombia and is a Fellow of the Society of Exploration Geologists.
