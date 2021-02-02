FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; OTCQB: FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000. The Private Placement is being subscribed for by a small number of significant shareholders of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to continue its Phase 1 drilling program at the Abriaqui Project and for general working capital purposes.



Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard closing conditions, as well as the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed on or about February 5, 2021.