 

FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 18:32  |  53   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; OTCQB: FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for anticipated gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000. The Private Placement is being subscribed for by a small number of significant shareholders of the Company. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one whole common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.35 for a period of two years from the date of issuance. All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.  The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to continue its Phase 1 drilling program at the Abriaqui Project and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to certain standard closing conditions, as well as the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. Closing is expected to be completed on or about February 5, 2021. 

FenixOro CEO John Carlesso commented: “We look forward to closing on this private placement and appreciate the vote of confidence from our significant shareholders. Our drilling to date has intercepted “Buritifca style” mineralization, known for high grade gold in vein structures and wider zones of lower grade mineralization, in multiple locations across the northern block of the project. The next phase of drilling will consist of depth extensions and step-out holes along the 1.2 km surface extent of the principal Santa Teresa Vein. The intent of this phase is to begin the process of quantifying resource potential on the Santa Teresa, in addition to the multiple veins surrounding and parallel to the Santa Teresa that drilling has intercepted so far.

Figure 1.  Phase 1 Drill Holes Completed through January 2021
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8627eaa5-be56-420f ...

Technical Information

Stuart Moller, Vice President Exploration and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101 (P.Geo, British Colombia), has prepared or supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Moller has more than 40 years of experience in exploration for precious and other metals including ten in Colombia and is a Fellow of the Society of Exploration Geologists.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FenixOro Announces Private Placement With Significant Shareholders TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FenixOro Gold Corp. (CSE: FENX; OTCQB: FDVXF; Frankfurt: 8FD) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") consisting of ("Units") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Auto Racing Legend Michael Andretti to the PowerTap ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
FenixOro Provides Progress Update on Phase 1 Drilling at Abriaqui

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
72
FenixOro Gold - ist das die nächste Continental Gold Übernahmestory?