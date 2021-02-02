 

DGAP-News freenet AG: freenet Group announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.02.2021, 18:50  |  70   |   |   

DGAP-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Share Buyback
freenet AG: freenet Group announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share

02.02.2021 / 18:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

freenet Group announces further share buyback program and proposes total distribution of 1.65 euros per share

- Share buyback program 2021 of up to EUR 135 million resolved

- Special dividend of EUR 0.15 per share

- Dividend of EUR 1.50 per share for 2020

- Continuity on the Management Board

Büdelsdorf, 02 February 2021 - With the approval of the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of freenet AG [ISIN DE000A0Z2ZZ5] today decided to launch a share buyback program 2021. Within the scope of this share buyback program, up to 9.75 million shares of the company (corresponding to approx. 7.61 per cent of the share capital of EUR 128,061,016) are to be bought back via the stock exchange. The total volume of the share buyback program is up to EUR 135 million. The program is scheduled to begin on 25 February 2021 and will run until 31 December 2021 at the latest.

Thus, freenet AG is making use of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, according to which up to 10 % of the company's share capital existing at the time of the resolution or, if this value is lower, at the time the authorization is exercised, may be repurchased until 26 May 2025. In the period from 1 September to 28 December 2020 the authorization has already been exercised and 2,956,232 freenet shares (around 2.31% of the share capital) were repurchased (share buyback program 2020).

At the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, freenet shareholders had voted by a clear majority (94.74 percent) to suspend the dividend payment for the 2019 financial year (payable in 2020). As a result of the resolution passed at the Annual General Meeting, 1.61 euros per share (approximately 206 million euros) of the previously announced 1.65 euros per share (approximately 211 million euros) was withheld. The decisive factor was the unforeseeable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the financial sector and the potentially challenging refinancing of two promissory note loans of around 700 million euros due within 12 months.

