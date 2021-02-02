Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Epsilon also announced that Ryan Roebuck resigned from Epsilon’s Board, and corresponding committees of the Board, effective January 29, 2021. The Board has appointed Mr. Winn to serve as a member of the Audit Committee to replace Ryan Roebuck.

HOUSTON, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) (“ Epsilon ” or the “ Company ”) announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has appointed Jason Stankowski (age 50) and David Winn (age 58) to the Board, effective January 29, 2021. Mr. Stankowski and Mr. Winn will serve an initial term expiring at Epsilon’s 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and will stand for reelection at that time.

The Board also appointed Mr. Stankowski to serve as a member of the Audit Committee, effective January 29, 2021. Mr. Stankowski was appointed to replace Mr. Finlayson who resigned from the Audit Committee, effective January 29, 2021. Mr. Finlayson was appointed to the Compensation Committee, effective January 29, 2021, to replace Mr. Roebuck.

Michael Raleigh, the CEO of Epsilon, stated: “We very much appreciate Ryan’s service over the past 7 years as a Director of Epsilon. We welcome Jason and David to our Board. We are confident that both of them will provide a material contribution to the success of the Company.”

Mr. Stankowski has been in the investment industry since 1992. He began his career at Prudential Securities in San Francisco and spent eight years in structured finance at CMA Capital Management, where he acted in a number of roles, including specializing in corporate retirement planning, structuring complex investment and financing structures for Fortune 1000 companies. Mr. Stankowski founded Clayton Partners LLC and The Clayton Capital Appreciation Fund, L.P. in 2003. He became designated as a Chartered Financial Analyst in 2003 and received a B.S. in Economics from the University of California, Santa Cruz in 1992.

Mr. Winn recently retired from a 36 year career in public accounting that involved extensive board interaction. From 2003 until July 2020, Mr. Winn was an Audit Partner for Grant Thornton LLP, which is an independent audit, tax, and advisory firm and the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd. During his tenure, Mr. Winn served as audit department head, industry program leader, an engagement partner, quality control reviewer, and was a relationship partner to large clients. Mr. Winn has extensive Securities and Exchange Commission reporting experience with registration statements and annual and quarterly filings. Mr. Winn served as a Director for PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP during 2002-2003 and previously as a Partner with Arthur Andersen LLP from 1985-2002. Mr. Winn was awarded a B.B.A. from the University of Oklahoma in 1984 and is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas and Oklahoma. He is also a member of AICPA.