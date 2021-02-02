 

NeoVolta NV14 Named a Solar Power World Top Storage Product of 2020

globenewswire
02.02.2021   

Safe, High-Capacity NV14 Home Energy Storage System Recognized for the Second Straight Year

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Solar Power World, a leading media outlet for the U.S. solar market, has announced its list of “2020 Top Solar Storage Products.” For the second year in a row, one of a select few residential energy storage systems chosen was the NeoVolta NV14.

For 2020, Solar Power World recognized NeoVolta’s significant updates to its NV14 storage system. This system is now:

As in 2019, Solar Power World praised the NeoVolta NV14’s 14.4 kilowatt-hour capacity, expandable to 24 kWh with the optional NV24 add-on battery; its safe and long-lasting lithium iron phosphate chemistry; and its compatibility with AC or DC solar panels.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award from Solar Power World for the second year in a row, and I give credit to our engineering and design team for making NeoVolta products even more innovative,” said CEO Brent Willson. “But we are not resting on our laurels by any means. In 2021 and beyond, we will never stop innovating.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage systems capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LiFe(PO4)) chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery system, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence. Customers can expand the NV14’s capacity to an industry-leading 24.0 kWh with the optional NeoVolta NV24 add-on battery. NeoVolta has added generator compatibility and is working on other industry leading improvements that will be announced soon.

For more information visit: http://www.NeoVolta.com email us: IR@NeoVolta.com or call us: 858-239-2029

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system and the ability of the NV14 to be successfully integrated with residential backup generators. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. 




