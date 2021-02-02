 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Intel Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – INTC

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating certain directors and officers of Intel Corporation (“Intel”) (NASDAQ: INTC) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Intel and its shareholders. If you are an Intel shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Intel’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Intel in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Intel, and whether Intel has suffered damages as a result.

On October 8, 2020, a former Intel employee filed a lawsuit against Intel and a former Intel executive, alleging sexual harassment and discrimination and retaliation.

What You Can Do

If you are an Intel shareholder, you may have legal claims against Intel’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising



