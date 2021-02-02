 

Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Extreme Cold

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 19:47  |  43   |   |   

With extremely cold temperatures expected in the coming days, Illinois American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. These tips can also help protect the local water team as they perform critical work for reliable, safe water service.

Customers should:

  • Allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes from freezing. Customers should consider collecting the water for later use such as watering indoor plants and more. The cost of a short-term trickle is much less costly than a repair to a burst pipe.
  • Open cabinet doors to expose pipes. Opening cabinet doors exposes pipes to warmer room temperatures.

Vice President of Operations Elizabeth Matthews said, “These two tips are most important. Not only do they help residents keep their home plumbing safe, but they also support our team in the field. Many times, when pipes freeze, customers will assume there is an issue with their water service and call our team to inspect. This can place demand on our team members who are working hard in the field to keep water flowing.”

If in-home pipes freeze, customers should:

  • Shut off the water immediately and not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can often cause unseen cracks in pipes or joints.
  • Apply heat to the frozen pipe by warming the air around it. Customers can use a hair dryer, space heater or hot water. Space heaters should not be left unattended, and customers should avoid using kerosene heaters or open flames.
  • Once pipes thaw, water should be turned on slowly and pipes should be checked for cracks and leaks.

When customers are away from home, they should:

  • Have a friend, relative or neighbor regularly check their property to ensure the heat is working and the pipes have not frozen.
  • Consider purchasing a freeze alarm. The alarm will call a user-selected phone number if the inside temperature drops below 45 degrees.

Customers are also reminded to keep snow cleared away from fire hydrants located near their residence. This can help local fire fighters in the event of an emergency. Illinois American Water also encourages customers to update their Illinois American Water account contact information to receive important water service information should their service be impacted. Customers can manage their account online at illinoisamwater.com. They can also call 800.422.2782 to update information.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Illinois American Water ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction
with Large Water Utilities in the Midwest according to the J.D. Power
2020 Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study
For J.D. Power 2020 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Illinois American Water Urges Customers to Prepare for Extreme Cold With extremely cold temperatures expected in the coming days, Illinois American Water is reminding homeowners to take steps to prevent frozen pipes. These tips can also help protect the local water team as they perform critical work for reliable, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Vertex Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Financial Results
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
PFIZER REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2020 RESULTS AND RELEASES 5-YEAR PIPELINE METRICS
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Virgin Galactic Flight Test Program Update
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:00 Uhr
American Water Accepting Applications for 2021 Environmental Grant Program
29.01.21
American Water Donates More Than $350,000 to United Way in Virtual Workplace Campaign
27.01.21
American Water to Host Virtual 2021 Investor Day on February 25
27.01.21
Missouri American Water Invests $11 Million in Jefferson City Clear Well, Pump Station
27.01.21
American Water Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
26.01.21
Missouri American Water Paints Hydrants in St. Louis County
25.01.21
Illinois American Water’s Annual Environmental Grant Program Open for Applications; Deadline is March 29, 2021
25.01.21
American Water Named One of the Top Ten World’s Most Sustainable Corporations
25.01.21
West Virginia American Water Names Michael Raymo Director of Engineering
21.01.21
New Jersey American Water Invested More Than $464 Million Statewide in 2020