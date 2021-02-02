YRC Worldwide to Present at Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), announced today that Darren Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Olivier, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a virtual company presentation on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. ET, at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Transportation & Logistics Conference.



The event will be available on the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com as a live audio webcast and as a replay for 30 days.