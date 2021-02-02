Tokens.com Announces Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“ Tokens ”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“ COIN ”) are pleased to announce that Tokens has entered into an agreement dated January 25, 2021 with a syndicate of agents led by Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp., and including PowerOne Capital Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eventus Capital Corp, Richardson Wealth, Gravitas Securities and Regent Capital Partners, to complete a brokered private placement financing (the “ Offering ”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (the “ Subscription Receipts ”). The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

Each Subscription Receipt shall entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction or waiver of certain escrow release conditions prior to the escrow release deadline, including all conditions precedent to the completion of the proposed reverse takeover transaction between Tokens and COIN (the “Transaction”), and without payment of additional consideration, one common share of Tokens. Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, each Tokens share underlying the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for common shares of COIN in accordance with the terms of the Transaction. Additional details regarding the terms of the Offering, including the price per Subscription Receipt, the aggregate number of Subscription Receipts to be offered and the escrow release deadline, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release prior to the closing of the Offering.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be deployed into Proof-of-Stake technology applications providing security and transaction validation services to certain blockchain-based digital assets, and also used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Trading in the securities of COIN is expected to remain halted until the completion of the Transaction.

