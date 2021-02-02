 

Tokens.com Announces Private Placement Financing

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 20:00  |  73   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) are pleased to announce that Tokens has entered into an agreement dated January 25, 2021 with a syndicate of agents led by Stifel GMP and Canaccord Genuity Corp., and including PowerOne Capital Markets, Echelon Wealth Partners, Eventus Capital Corp, Richardson Wealth, Gravitas Securities and Regent Capital Partners, to complete a brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (the “Subscription Receipts”). The Offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million.

Each Subscription Receipt shall entitle the holder thereof to receive, upon satisfaction or waiver of certain escrow release conditions prior to the escrow release deadline, including all conditions precedent to the completion of the proposed reverse takeover transaction between Tokens and COIN (the “Transaction”), and without payment of additional consideration, one common share of Tokens. Concurrent with the completion of the Transaction, each Tokens share underlying the Subscription Receipts will be exchanged for common shares of COIN in accordance with the terms of the Transaction. Additional details regarding the terms of the Offering, including the price per Subscription Receipt, the aggregate number of Subscription Receipts to be offered and the escrow release deadline, will be disclosed in a subsequent news release prior to the closing of the Offering.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be deployed into Proof-of-Stake technology applications providing security and transaction validation services to certain blockchain-based digital assets, and also used for working capital and general corporate purposes. Trading in the securities of COIN is expected to remain halted until the completion of the Transaction.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Transaction or the Private Placement have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to any U.S. Person (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be unlawful, including the United States.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tokens.com Announces Private Placement Financing Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States. TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tokens.com …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Aeterna Zentaris Announces Evaluation and Potential Development of an Oral Prophylactic Bacterial ...
Cassava Sciences’ Simufilam Improves Cognition and Behavior in Alzheimer’s Disease in Interim ...
Atossa Therapeutics’ Phase 2 Endoxifen Breast Cancer Study Produces Substantially Positive ...
21Shares Launches The World’s First Polkadot ETP
WPT Industrial REIT Announces Appointment of New Trustee
Ahold Delhaize announces the nomination of a new member of its Supervisory Board
21Shares lanciert den weltweit ersten Polkadot (DOT) ETP
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Sale of North American District Energy Business for $4.1 ...
Titel
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Savaria Announces Cash Offer to Acquire Swedish Listed Company Handicare Group AB for a Total ...
Agora Announces Private Placement Financing of US$250 Million
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Compass Lexecon Launches Competition Policy Practice in Milan
Nokia and StarHub partner to expedite standalone 5G services for Singapore customers
Nokia and Elisa push network boundaries with world’s first 1T deployment
Titel
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.01.21
Tokens.com and COIN Hodl Announce Proposed Reverse Takeover