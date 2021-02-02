Resounding Success of Pherecydes Pharma’s IPO on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris
Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the resounding success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.
Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, says: “I am particularly sensitive to the high level of interest the financial community has shown in our IPO project, both institutional and individual investors. I would like to thank all our shareholders, longstanding and new, who have chosen to accompany us through this next stage in our development. Thanks to the funds raised, we now have the necessary means to develop precision phage therapy more broadly. The launch of our first clinical trials with our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages and the availability of our anti-Staphylococcus aureus and anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages under Early Access Program (EAP) for the medical community in France from the second half of this year will position us even more as a global leader in this field.”
Result of the Offer
Total demand expressed was for 4,690,361 shares, or 39% with respect to the global placement (the “Global Placement”) (via 25 orders from French and foreign institutional investors, representing demand of approximately €10.9 million) and 61% with respect to the fixed-price offer (the “Fixed-Price Offer” or “FPO”, and, together with the Global Placement, the “Offer”) (via near to 11,000 orders from individual investors, representing demand of approximately €17.2 million). Given the high level of demand, i.e. €28.1 million, the Company has decided to fully exercise the Extension Clause.
Allocation of the Offer
Altogether, the number of shares issued after exercise of the Extension Clause is 1,333,265 new shares, allocated as follows:
- 999,949 new shares within the framework of the Global Placement primarily for institutional investors in France and certain other countries (notably excluding the United States of America, Australia, Canada and Japan), representing approximately €6 million, or 75% of the total number of shares allocated; and
- 333,316 new shares within the framework of the FPO, representing approximately €2 million, or 25% of the total number of shares allocated. Within the framework of the FPO, the allotment rate will be 15% for A1 orders (from 1 to 250 shares included) and 7.9% for A2 orders (more than 250 shares).
The gross proceeds of the Company’s capital increase total approximately €8 million, issue premium included.
