Resounding Success of Pherecydes Pharma’s IPO on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris

Pherecydes Pharma (Paris:ALPHE) (FR0011651694 - ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces the resounding success of its initial public offering on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

Guy-Charles Fanneau de La Horie, Chairman of the Executive Board of Pherecydes Pharma, says: “I am particularly sensitive to the high level of interest the financial community has shown in our IPO project, both institutional and individual investors. I would like to thank all our shareholders, longstanding and new, who have chosen to accompany us through this next stage in our development. Thanks to the funds raised, we now have the necessary means to develop precision phage therapy more broadly. The launch of our first clinical trials with our anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages and the availability of our anti-Staphylococcus aureus and anti-Pseudomonas aeruginosa phages under Early Access Program (EAP) for the medical community in France from the second half of this year will position us even more as a global leader in this field.”