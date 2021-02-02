 

FOX News Channel Marks 19th Consecutive Year as the Number One Cable News Network

FOX News Channel (FNC) has marked yet another historic milestone, notching its 19th consecutive year as the number one cable news network in total day and primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research (Jan. 2020 - Jan. 2021). Since January 2002, FNC remained the most-watched cable news network across both dayparts with total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic. Notably, the network continues to post yet another streak as number one in all of television in weekday primetime, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers beginning Memorial Day 2020 to date. Since the November 2020 election, the network is up double-digits across primetime with both younger demos versus the same time period last year. Additionally, FNC continues to rank as the top-rated network in all of cable in primetime with total viewers post-Inauguration to date.

In commenting on the network’s 19-year ratings milestone, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing FOX News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints.”

In total day viewership, FNC delivered 1.4 million viewers for the month of January, 242,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 147,000 in the 18-49 demo, outpacing sports-focused ESPN in both dayparts with total viewership. In primetime, FNC secured 2.5 million viewers, 423,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 267,000 in the 18-49 demo. In January, FNC claimed 10 of the top 100 cable telecasts in total viewers as well two of the top five cable news programs in total viewers including Tucker Carlson Tonight (weeknights, 8PM/ET) and Hannity (weeknights, 9PM/ET).

FNC’s primetime powerhouse lineup continued to surpass broadcast in weekday primetime summer to date. Tucker Carlson Tonight posted increases in both total viewers and in the 25-54 demo, finishing January as the second highest-rated program in total viewers with 3.6 million, 653,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 421,000 in the 18-49 demo and besting the competition in the timeslot in total viewership. The program surpassed ABC’s The Goldbergs, The Conners, Good Morning America and This Week as well as NBC’s The Today Show, Blacklist and Ellen’s Game of Games with total viewers. Hannity followed suit, ranking as the fourth highest-rated program in total viewers, averaging 3.2 million, 563,000 in the 25-54 demo, and 360,000 in the 18-49 demo. So far this year, Hannity ranked as the most social cable news program, generating 2 million total interactions. Hannity and Tucker Carlson Tonight outpaced ABC’s The View and NBC’s Dateline airing on broadcast. At 10PM/ET, The Ingraham Angle secured 2.6 million viewers and 480,000 in the 25-54 demo and 307,000 in the 18-49 category, outpacing CNN Tonight with Don Lemon in total viewers. Additionally, FNC’s entire primetime lineup edged out NBA basketball airing on TNT.

