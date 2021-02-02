FOX News Channel Marks 19th Consecutive Year as the Number One Cable News Network

FOX News Channel (FNC) has marked yet another historic milestone, notching its 19th consecutive year as the number one cable news network in total day and primetime, according to Nielsen Media Research (Jan. 2020 - Jan. 2021). Since January 2002, FNC remained the most-watched cable news network across both dayparts with total viewers and in the key 25-54 demographic. Notably, the network continues to post yet another streak as number one in all of television in weekday primetime, topping all broadcast networks in total viewers beginning Memorial Day 2020 to date. Since the November 2020 election, the network is up double-digits across primetime with both younger demos versus the same time period last year. Additionally, FNC continues to rank as the top-rated network in all of cable in primetime with total viewers post-Inauguration to date.

In commenting on the network’s 19-year ratings milestone, FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said, “We are extremely proud that viewers have consistently tuned in to our slate of original programming for nearly two decades, choosing FOX News as their go-to destination for not only breaking news coverage, but insightful analysis from a diversity of viewpoints.”