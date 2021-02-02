 

Phillips 66 Earns Perfect 100 on 2021 Corporate Equality Index

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) today announced it has received a perfect score of 100 on the Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring workplace equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer employees.

“This recognition means a lot to us at Phillips 66,” said Phillips 66 Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Corporate Communications Sonya Reed. “We're always striving to do right by our people — to listen intently, to build a workplace where everyone feels a sense of belonging and purpose. It's a journey, and this reminds us to pause and celebrate our progress — and then keep pushing forward.”

The Corporate Equality Index is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for LGBTQ people. Companies rated in the CEI include the country’s largest publicly traded businesses, and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

Phillips 66 received the designation of one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by satisfying the CEI’s criteria that reflect best practices for LGBTQ inclusion. Those criteria fall under four central pillars:

  • Nondiscrimination policies across business entities.
  • Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families.
  • Supporting an inclusive culture.
  • Corporate social responsibility.

Phillips 66 has undertaken a multipronged approach to building an inclusive workplace designed to enable the company’s diverse talents to innovate, create value and achieve excellence. It starts with a competitive benefits package that extends to domestic partners and offers transgender-inclusive health care coverage. It is furthered by the company's eight Employee Resource Groups, which help give employees across all locations a sense of belonging and support. The Phillips 66 Executive Inclusion and Diversity Council, which is chaired by Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland, illustrates the company’s commitment at the highest levels.

The full CEI report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Phillips 66 Partners, the company’s master limited partnership, is integral to the portfolio. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,300 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Phillips 66 had $55 billion of assets as of Dec. 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.



