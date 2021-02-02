 

OTC ILUS Partners With Milanion Group to Integrate ILUS Technologies With Milanion Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.02.2021, 20:57  |  13   |   |   

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ILUS International Inc (OTC: ILUS): ILUS is a M&A company acquiring technology-based companies globally and has recently completed its acquisition of FB Technologies Global Inc (FireBug Group), a leading manufacturer of Technology & Fire & Rescue Vehicles including its EV (Electric 6 x 6 vehicle) to the Fire & Rescue market. The Fire & Rescue market globally has been under invested for decades and is now experiencing significant modernisation, due to the rapid urbanisation of the cities becoming wider, taller and more congested making it increasingly costly and difficult for Fire & Rescue services to perform efficiently. FireBug technology is based on water efficiency and water saving. The technology is at least 63% more efficient than conventional technologies allowing responders to utilise much smaller faster and more economical response vehicles in most instances. A common scenario is where conventional technology would use approximately +/-200 gallons of water to extinguish a car fire in about 90 seconds. In comparison the FireBug technology would use 10 gallons in +/- 7 seconds. In order to facilitate its global rollout, ILUS has an acquisition strategy to roll up strategic companies to increase its route to market and manufacturing capacity and to continually develop the technology platform further. On this basis FB Technologies Global is very pleased to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Milanion Group LLC, a UK and Dubai based specialist technology company disrupting the market in the design, development, and manufacture of unmanned systems that serve to augment and transform team and mission capabilities whilst safeguarding personnel in hostile and dangerous environments in both the public and private sector, globally. Leading with the versatile and fully amphibious AGEMA UGV with its modular design to cater for a range of payloads, Milanion Group also provide USV solutions in the form of unmanned fully autonomous rapid response vessels for Marine applications. Jointly the companies intend to develop an autonomous unmanned Fire & Rescue solution for the Military, Fire & Rescue and specialist applications. Jointly the companies have been working on solutions for many months for several major Military and Civil Defense departments. Further to the Fire, Rescue & Emergency provision, the companies jointly will look to develop the Milanion autonomous technology onto the ILUS E-raptor EV 6x6 UTV.

Beyond this partnership, it is expected that ILUS will announce further details of their 2 possible imminent acquisitions later this week.   

For further information on the companies please see their communication channels website: www.ilus-group.com

Twitter : OTC_ILUS

Contact:

Nicolas Link CEO

email : nick.link@ilus-group.com

Irina Shatalova PhD,MBA,

(PA to the CEO and Investor Relations)

Email: Irina.Shatalova@ilus-group.com

Website: https://milaniongroup.com

Email : ssingh@milaniongroup.com

Related Links

http://ilus-group.com

https://milaniongroup.com

http://raptor-utv.com

Media Contact

ILUS International Inc

Nick.link@ilus-group.com

917 522 3202

New York 

http://www.ilus-group.com

Source : ILUS International Inc (OTC:ILUS)




