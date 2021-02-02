EANS-Adhoc Palfinger AG / Forecast for Q1 and full year 2021 after the cyber attack
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 02.02.2021, 21:30 | 57 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
02.02.2021
Bergheim - Following last week's cyber attack, PALFINGER AG has largely regained
control of its IT systems and is currently working at full speed to restore its
full operational capability. Following interruptions to operations, a gradual
ramp-up of production and assembly plants is planned for the end of this week in
order to achieve normalization of the production process.
Based on this development and the current forecast, the Executive Board of
PALFINGER AG expects revenue in Q1 2021 above the level of Q1 2020 (EUR 393.2
million), while following the one-off effects of the cyber attack, the EBIT
margin is expected to be below the level of Q1 2020 (8 percent). The target for
the full fiscal year 2021 is revenue in excess of EUR 1.7 billion and an EBIT
margin of 8 percent.
Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4828625
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
02.02.2021
Bergheim - Following last week's cyber attack, PALFINGER AG has largely regained
control of its IT systems and is currently working at full speed to restore its
full operational capability. Following interruptions to operations, a gradual
ramp-up of production and assembly plants is planned for the end of this week in
order to achieve normalization of the production process.
Based on this development and the current forecast, the Executive Board of
PALFINGER AG expects revenue in Q1 2021 above the level of Q1 2020 (EUR 393.2
million), while following the one-off effects of the cyber attack, the EBIT
margin is expected to be below the level of Q1 2020 (8 percent). The target for
the full fiscal year 2021 is revenue in excess of EUR 1.7 billion and an EBIT
margin of 8 percent.
Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Company Spokesperson | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4828625
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305
Diesen Artikel teilen
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0