Earnings Forecast
02.02.2021

Bergheim - Following last week's cyber attack, PALFINGER AG has largely regained
control of its IT systems and is currently working at full speed to restore its
full operational capability. Following interruptions to operations, a gradual
ramp-up of production and assembly plants is planned for the end of this week in
order to achieve normalization of the production process.

Based on this development and the current forecast, the Executive Board of
PALFINGER AG expects revenue in Q1 2021 above the level of Q1 2020 (EUR 393.2
million), while following the one-off effects of the cyber attack, the EBIT
margin is expected to be below the level of Q1 2020 (8 percent). The target for
the full fiscal year 2021 is revenue in excess of EUR 1.7 billion and an EBIT
margin of 8 percent.