BIGtoken’s Top 10 Data Privacy Headlines From January

BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opted-in, data marketplace, where people own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data privacy.

The first and most noteworthy topic is that implementing compliant and functional data privacy practices continues to be a struggle for businesses—even one year into the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and one and a half years into the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).