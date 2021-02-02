BIGtoken’s Top 10 Data Privacy Headlines From January
BIGtoken, Inc., the first privacy focused, opted-in, data marketplace, where people own and monetize their data, publishes a monthly report on the top 10 stories in data privacy.
The first and most noteworthy topic is that implementing compliant and functional data privacy practices continues to be a struggle for businesses—even one year into the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and one and a half years into the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
|
1. “Data Privacy Abuse Continues Because We Struggle To Define The Problem,” Forbes - January 4, 2021
|
|
○
|
Businesses still struggle to differentiate between data privacy and cyber security, but understanding the difference and the connection between the two will help them avoid privacy abuse.
|
2. “A Year in Review: Why 2020 Has Pushed Data Privacy into the Spotlight,” ITProPortal - January 2, 2021
|
|
○
|
The recent global pandemic has pushed data privacy into the spotlight with growing public concern of health record surveillance, multiple high-profile breaches putting millions at risk and businesses being forced to move online in order to survive.
|
3. “Tech Giants Hope For US Data Privacy Law,” International Business Times - January 13, 2021
|
|
○
|
Big tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Twitter hope Biden’s new administration will bring a federal digital data law similar to the EU’s so that consumers will become more informed of the data they submit daily on online platforms.
|
4. “Opinion in Data Privacy Facebook Case Could Lead to More GDPR Investigations,” Law.com - January 13, 2021
|
|
○
|
A new opinion in the EU has sparked a debate over an individual’s right to take legal action against companies such as Facebook for violating data privacy rules, not just the main regulator in charge.
Despite the pandemic, the global data governance market is expected to grow to $5.7 billion by 2025, up from $2.1 billion in 2020. What factors are driving this growth?
0 Kommentare