 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:00  |  34   |   |   

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call under the investors section on Mr. Cooper Group’s website, www.mrcoopergroup.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 855-874-2685 (toll-free), or 720-634-2923 (international), five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Please use the participant passcode 4794750 to access the conference call. A simultaneous audio webcast of the conference call will be available under the investors section on www.mrcoopergroup.com.

A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing 855-859-2056 (toll-free), or 404-537-3406 (international). Please use the passcode 4794750 to access the replay. The replay will be accessible through March 10, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

Conference Call:

 

February 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time

Dial-in Number:

 

855-874-2685 (toll-free); 720-634-2923 (international)

Passcode:

 

4794750

Live Webcast/Replay:

 

Investors section of www.mrcoopergroup.com

Call Replay:

 

855-859-2056 (toll-free); 404-537-3406 (international)

Replay Passcode:

 

4794750

About Mr. Cooper Group Inc.
 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper and Xome. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. For more information, visit www.mrcoopergroup.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 23, 2021 Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ: COOP) will discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter 2020 on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time. A copy of the press release and investor presentation will be posted prior to the call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
343.705
Washington Mutual - Grösste Sparkasse der USA! Chancen & Risiken.