Patient Access Solutions, Hestia Insight, and US Stem Cell to Form Business Consortium

Anxiety disorders affect 40 million adults and one in eight children in the United States. They interfere with daily functioning and often lead to depression, substance abuse, suicide attempts and other disorders. Depressive disorders affect about 19 million American adults. More than 50 percent of people diagnosed with depression also have an anxiety disorder. Coexisting anxiety and depression account for the most disabling mental health disorders in the United States.

COMMACK, NY, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Patient Access Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: PASO), a provider of technology and management solutions for the healthcare and financial industries, has announced today that Patient Access Solutions, (PASO) Hestia Insight through its subsidiary Hestia Health, and US Stem Cell will form a Consortium business model for the treatment of individuals with anxiety and depression.

We are coming out of a difficult period, with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we believe there are many innovative technologies that should be introduced in the healthcare industry and commercialized. Using Trancranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) will optimize the brain function. In recent years, the team has demonstrated that the results from treatment can lead to remarkable clinical improvements in many neuropsychiatric disorders.

Hestia Health, US Stem Cell, and Patient Access Solutions will provide the facility locations and all business narratives including funding/financing, branding, patient awareness campaigns, licensing, facility build outs, and billing.



The global healthcare market reached a value of nearly $8,452 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to nearly $11,909 billion by 2022

About Patient Access Solutions Inc.( www.pashealth.com )

Patient Access Solutions Inc. (PASHealth) is a Healthcare Solutions company which has created a formidable array of technology, management resources and allies to enable it to become an agent of radical change in what has traditionally been a slowly evolving healthcare environment. For more information about the services and products of Patient Access Solutions, please visit our website at www.pashealth.com .

About Hestia Insight Inc.: ( www.hestiainsight.com ) Hestia Insight Inc. is an advisory Company focused primarily on the great Healthcare and Biotech sectors. It also provides seed capital and mezzanine financing to its clients. Hestia Insight will make strategic acquisitions and mergers or joint ventures with emerging growth companies with intellectual properties. It provides sales and marketing guidance and capital market advice to increase the success of its clients.

About US Stem Cell Inc. (us-semcell.com) is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine and cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification, as well as veterinary applications, and management of cellular therapy clinics. To management's knowledge, U.S. Stem Cell has completed more clinical treatments than any other cellular therapy company in the world in the past 20 years, and has certified more than 700 physicians and veterinarians in autologous cell therapies worldwide.

