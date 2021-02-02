 

Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021   

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has declared a dividend of $0.525 per share, payable on March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2021.

About Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a diversified, global portfolio of niche brands and businesses that manufactures highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by combining an entrepreneurial management style under a center-led framework with a balanced approach to capital deployment, all with a culture of responsible stewardship and continuous improvement as embodied in the Carlisle Operating System. Carlisle’s markets include: commercial roofing, specialty polyurethane, architectural metal, aerospace, medical technologies, defense, transportation, industrial, protective coating, auto refinishing, agriculture, and construction. Carlisle’s worldwide team of employees generated $4.8 billion in revenues in 2019. Learn more about Carlisle at www.carlisle.com.



