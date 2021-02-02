 

Cohu To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results on February 11

02.02.2021   

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services will release financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. Pacific Time/8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a live conference call and webcast with slides to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time/8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested investors and analysts are invited to dial into the conference call by using 1-866-434-5330 (domestic) or 1-213-660-0873 (international) and entering the pass code 5445848. Webcast access will be available on the Investor Information section of the Company’s website at www.cohu.com.

The teleconference replay will be available through February 18, 2021. The replay dial-in number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1-404-537-3406 (international) using pass code 5445848. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website through February 11, 2022 at www.cohu.com.

About Cohu:

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) is a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, delivering leading-edge solutions for the manufacturing of semiconductors and printed circuit boards. Additional information can be found at www.cohu.com.

For press releases and other information of interest to investors, please visit Cohu’s website at www.cohu.com.



