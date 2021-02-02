Power Integrations Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $150.7 million, up 24 percent compared to the prior quarter and up 32 percent from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $27.3 million or $0.45 per diluted share compared to $0.24 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.64 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019. Results for the fourth quarter of 2019 included a benefit of $2.39 per diluted share from a patent-litigation settlement. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $46.4 million.

Power Integrations (Nasdaq: POWI ) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Per-share measures for all periods have been adjusted for the 2:1 stock split effected as a stock dividend in August 2020.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $36.4 million or $0.60 per diluted share compared with $0.40 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $2.80 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 (which included the benefit of $2.39 per share from the litigation settlement). A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results appears at the end of this press release.

Full-year net revenues were $488.3 million, up 16 percent compared to 2019. Net income was $71.2 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to $3.24 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income for the full year was $103.5 million or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.69 per diluted share in 2019. (Both GAAP and non-GAAP net income for 2019 included a benefit of $2.41 per share from the settlement.) Full-year cash flow from operations for 2020 was $125.6 million.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: “Fourth-quarter revenues came in well above our expectations driven by broad-based demand. All four major end-market categories grew at double-digit rates compared to the prior quarter, and distribution sell-through once again exceeded sell-in. We achieved revenue growth of 16 percent in 2020—far above the rate of the analog semiconductor industry—and we are well positioned for continued growth in 2021.”

Power Integrations paid a cash dividend of $0.11 per share on December 31, 2020. The company’s board of directors has increased the quarterly dividend to $0.13 per share, with the next dividend to be paid on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2021:

Revenues are expected to be flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, plus or minus five percent.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 48 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 49 percent. (The difference between the expected GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins comprises approximately 0.6 percentage points from amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and 0.4 percentage points from stock-based compensation.)

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $44.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $37.5 million. (Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude approximately $6.8 million of stock-based compensation and $0.2 million of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.)

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4278028. A webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company's website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company’s products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company’s compensation mix, and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company’s GAAP results for the foreseeable future, but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations’ industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company’s forecast for its first-quarter financial performance and being well-positioned for growth in 2021 are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company’s products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global macroeconomic conditions, including changing tariffs and uncertainty regarding trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company’s products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company’s revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2020, and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on October 29, 2020. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 NET REVENUES $ 150,693 $ 121,129 $ 114,457 $ 488,318 $ 420,669 COST OF REVENUES 76,688 61,560 56,232 244,728 207,267 GROSS PROFIT 74,005 59,569 58,225 243,590 213,402 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 21,921 20,868 18,298 81,711 73,470 Sales and marketing 14,113 13,442 14,241 53,578 52,720 General and administrative 10,028 10,302 10,634 36,895 37,582 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 216 216 378 919 1,577 Litigation settlement - - (168,969 ) - (168,969 ) Total operating expenses 46,278 44,828 (125,418 ) 173,103 (3,620 ) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 27,727 14,741 183,643 70,487 217,022 OTHER INCOME 630 877 1,852 4,764 5,392 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 28,357 15,618 185,495 75,251 222,414 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 1,079 798 27,204 4,075 28,946 NET INCOME $ 27,278 $ 14,820 $ 158,291 $ 71,176 $ 193,468 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.25 $ 2.69 $ 1.19 $ 3.31 Diluted $ 0.45 $ 0.24 $ 2.64 $ 1.17 $ 3.24 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 59,879 59,823 58,854 59,657 58,534 Diluted 61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 713 $ 602 $ 413 $ 1,963 $ 1,237 Research and development 2,942 2,976 2,754 10,378 8,423 Sales and marketing 1,740 1,900 1,602 6,290 5,015 General and administrative 3,468 3,880 3,569 12,281 8,672 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,863 $ 9,358 $ 8,338 $ 30,912 $ 23,347 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 799 $ 799 $ 955 $ 3,196 $ 3,483 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Communications 34 % 32 % 29 % 30 % 26 % Computer 9 % 9 % 6 % 7 % 5 % Consumer 31 % 31 % 35 % 33 % 35 % Industrial 26 % 28 % 30 % 30 % 34 %

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 74,005 $ 59,569 $ 58,225 $ 243,590 $ 213,402 GAAP gross margin 49.1 % 49.2 % 50.9 % 49.9 % 50.7 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 713 602 413 1,963 1,237 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 799 799 955 3,196 3,483 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 75,517 $ 60,970 $ 59,593 $ 248,749 $ 218,122 Non-GAAP gross margin 50.1 % 50.3 % 52.1 % 50.9 % 51.9 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP operating expenses $ 46,278 $ 44,828 $ (125,418 ) $ 173,103 $ (3,620 ) Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 2,942 2,976 2,754 10,378 8,423 Sales and marketing 1,740 1,900 1,602 6,290 5,015 General and administrative 3,468 3,880 3,569 12,281 8,672 Total 8,150 8,756 7,925 28,949 22,110 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 216 216 378 919 1,577 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 37,912 $ 35,856 $ (133,721 ) $ 143,235 $ (27,307 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP income from operations $ 27,727 $ 14,741 $ 183,643 $ 70,487 $ 217,022 GAAP operating margin 18.4 % 12.2 % 160.4 % 14.4 % 51.6 % Add: Total stock-based compensation 8,863 9,358 8,338 30,912 23,347 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,015 1,015 1,333 4,115 5,060 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 37,605 $ 25,114 $ 193,314 $ 105,514 $ 245,429 Non-GAAP operating margin 25.0 % 20.7 % 168.9 % 21.6 % 58.3 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,079 $ 798 $ 27,204 $ 4,075 $ 28,946 GAAP effective tax rate 3.8 % 5.1 % 14.7 % 5.4 % 13.0 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (725 ) (971 ) (53 ) (2,719 ) (1,955 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 1,804 $ 1,769 $ 27,257 $ 6,794 $ 30,901 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 4.7 % 6.8 % 14.0 % 6.2 % 12.3 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 GAAP net income $ 27,278 $ 14,820 $ 158,291 $ 71,176 $ 193,468 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 8,863 9,358 8,338 30,912 23,347 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 1,015 1,015 1,333 4,115 5,060 Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (725 ) (971 ) (53 ) (2,719 ) (1,955 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 36,431 $ 24,222 $ 167,909 $ 103,484 $ 219,920 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.60 $ 0.40 $ 2.80 $ 1.70 $ 3.69 GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.45 $ 0.24 $ 2.64 $ 1.17 $ 3.24 POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE BENEFIT OF SETTLEMENT (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Gain from litigation settlement $ - $ - $ 168,969 $ - $ 168,969 Tax expense attributed to settlement - - 25,543 - 25,543 Litigation settlement net of tax $ - $ - $ 143,426 $ - $ 143,426 Earnings per share benefit of settlement (GAAP and non-GAAP) $ - $ - $ 2.39 $ - $ 2.41 Diluted average shares outstanding 61,176 60,852 60,010 60,845 59,632

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 258,874 $ 232,014 $ 178,690 Short-term marketable securities 190,318 211,926 232,398 Accounts receivable, net 35,910 29,447 24,274 Inventories 102,878 104,805 90,380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,252 14,755 15,597 Total current assets 601,232 592,947 541,339 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 166,188 147,719 116,619 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 12,506 13,582 16,865 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 3,339 2,660 2,836 OTHER ASSETS 28,225 27,311 34,388 Total assets $ 903,339 $ 876,068 $ 803,896 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 34,712 $ 43,623 $ 27,433 Accrued payroll and related expenses 14,806 12,892 13,408 Taxes payable 902 379 584 Other accrued liabilities 12,106 9,357 9,051 Total current liabilities 62,526 66,251 50,476 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 15,588 15,497 14,617 Deferred tax liabilities 75 87 164 Other liabilities 14,739 14,436 14,093 Total liabilities 92,928 96,271 79,350 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 28 28 28 Additional paid-in capital 190,920 181,192 152,117 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,163 ) (2,355 ) (3,130 ) Retained earnings 621,626 600,932 575,531 Total stockholders' equity 810,411 779,797 724,546 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 903,339 $ 876,068 $ 803,896

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 27,278 $ 14,820 $ 158,291 $ 71,176 $ 193,468 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 6,672 6,002 4,928 23,743 19,190 Amortization of intangible assets 1,076 1,076 1,373 4,359 5,213 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 214 19 35 525 249 Stock-based compensation expense 8,863 9,358 8,338 30,912 23,347 Amortization of premium (accretion of discount) on marketable securities 180 204 104 705 (192 ) Deferred income taxes (692 ) (1,179 ) 2,741 (592 ) 4,019 Increase (decrease) in accounts receivable allowances for credit losses (491 ) 309 - (336 ) 57 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,972 ) (16,884 ) 1,545 (11,300 ) (13,259 ) Inventories 1,927 (842 ) (1,670 ) (12,498 ) (9,523 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,020 2,041 902 9,153 (2,132 ) Accounts payable (668 ) 504 (3,920 ) 5,697 (6,556 ) Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities 4,959 801 9,492 4,095 10,618 Net cash provided by operating activities 46,366 16,229 182,159 125,639 224,499 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (34,860 ) (14,116 ) (9,789 ) (70,598 ) (24,114 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 320 - - 651 - Acquisition of technology licenses - - (675 ) - (1,026 ) Purchases of marketable securities (43,637 ) (46,239 ) (71,952 ) (109,703 ) (207,240 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 64,390 28,033 4,150 151,385 70,334 Net cash used in investing activities (13,787 ) (32,322 ) (78,266 ) (28,265 ) (162,046 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 865 3,364 225 10,527 9,908 Repurchase of common stock - - - (2,636 ) (7,302 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (6,584 ) (6,582 ) (5,590 ) (25,081 ) (20,506 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,719 ) (3,218 ) (5,365 ) (17,190 ) (17,900 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 26,860 (19,311 ) 98,528 80,184 44,553 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 232,014 251,325 80,162 178,690 134,137 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 258,874 $ 232,014 $ 178,690 $ 258,874 $ 178,690

