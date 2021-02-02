 

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Confirms First Quarter 2021 Dividend for Shareholders

02.02.2021   

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) (“PSH”) today confirmed the next quarterly dividend of $0.10 per Public Share, as previously announced, payable as follows:

19/2/2021

19/3/2021

$0.10

26/2/2021

19/2/2021

A proportionate quarterly dividend will be paid to the Special Voting Share, based on its net asset value.

Shareholders may automatically reinvest cash dividends into PSH Public Shares through a Dividend Reinvestment Programme (“DRIP”). Details about the DRIP are available at https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/ and through shareholders’ brokers.

Dividends will be paid in US dollars unless a shareholder elects to be paid in GBP. Interested shareholders must elect GBP no later than the Currency Election Deadline. Further details about the currency election, including how to select GBP, are available at Pershing Square Holdings’ website https://pershingsquareholdings.com/psh-dividend-information/.

 Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund that makes concentrated investments principally in North American domiciled companies.

ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Monthly Net Asset Value and Performance Report for January 2021
27.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 26 January 2021
25.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Date of Annual Investor Presentation
20.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 19 January 2021
13.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date Return As Of 12 January 2021
06.01.21
Wirtschaftsweise fordert späteren Renteneintritt! Was du jetzt tun kannst
05.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Notes Share Conversions
05.01.21
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Monthly Net Asset Value and Performance Report for December 2020
04.01.21
Vergiss die 52-Wochen-Challenge! So wirst du mit einem ETF wohlhabend

26.11.20
