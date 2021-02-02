Bruker Announces Date and Time of Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webcast

To listen to the webcast, investors can go to https://ir.bruker.com and click on the “Q4 2020 Earnings Webcast” hyperlink in the “Events & Presentations” section. A slide presentation will be referenced during the webcast and will be posted to the Company’s website shortly before the webcast begins.

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss the results and current business trends.

Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international) and referencing “Bruker’s Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.”

Bruker is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10151902/e1a8f22864 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and PIN to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on February 16.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering conference number: 10151902. The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through March 16, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210202006093/en/