Glu to Participate in Upcoming Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Virtual Conference

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU), a leading developer and publisher of mobile games, today announced that Nick Earl, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric R. Ludwig, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at www.glu.com/investors.