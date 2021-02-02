ScanSource Delivers a Strong Second Quarter

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCSC), a leading provider of technology products and solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2020. All results in this release reflect continuing operations only unless otherwise noted.

Net sales: $810.9 million, down 2% year-over-year (up 2% year-over-year for organic growth)

7% quarter-over-quarter growth for net sales (up from $757.3 million for first quarter of fiscal year 2021)

Gross profit: $86.0 million, down 12% year-over-year

GAAP operating income of $17.1 million; non-GAAP operating income of $23.8 million

Net income from continuing operations of $11.1 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.43 per share; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.65 per share

Generated strong operating cash flow of $44.4 million during the quarter and $215.0 million for the trailing 12-month period

Return on invested capital increased to 12.4% for the quarter

"Our employees across the company delivered results that exceeded our expectations, even as we are still recovering from the sales impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Mike Baur, Chairman and CEO, ScanSource, Inc. "Strong growth drove higher net sales and operating leverage on our SG&A. We are delighted to welcome Steve Jones, our new CFO, to the ScanSource family, as his background is a great fit with our focus on recurring revenue."

Quarterly Results

Net sales totaled $810.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, down 2% year-over-year, or up 2% year-over-year for organic growth. The year-over-year reduction in net sales is primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. During the quarter, we saw continued progress in recovering from the sales impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in North America and Brazil. For the Intelisys master agency business, net sales increased 15% year-over-year for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021. ScanSource delivered 7% sequential quarter growth from the September quarter.

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, operating income decreased to $17.1 million from $18.6 million for the prior-year quarter, and non-GAAP operating income decreased to $23.8 million from $28.5 million for the prior-year quarter. At the end of July 2020, the Company implemented a $30 million annualized expense reduction program to address the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare for the next phase of growth. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the quarter decreased $7.4 million, and the Company realized the planned quarterly impact of the expense reduction plan.

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 totaled $11.1 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $11.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP net income totaled $16.5 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared to $19.4 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.

At December 31, 2020, ScanSource had cash and cash equivalents of $67.2 million and total debt of $151.9 million. The Company generated $44.4 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 and $215.0 million for the trailing 12-month period.

Discontinued Operations

On August 20, 2019, ScanSource announced plans to divest its products distribution businesses outside of the United States, Canada and Brazil (the “Divestitures”), as part of a strategic portfolio repositioning to align investments with higher-growth, higher-margin businesses. ScanSource completed the divestitures with the sales of the products distribution business located in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Miami-based export operations on October 30, 2020 and the sale of the Europe and UK products distribution business on November 12, 2020.

COVID-19 Update

Our top priority during the COVID-19 pandemic is protecting the health and safety of our employees. We implemented travel restrictions and transitioned our employees, where possible, to a remote working environment. Most of our office-based employees around the world are working remotely. We have taken a number of measures to ensure our teams have the flexibility and resources they need to stay safe and healthy. We are experiencing higher costs from these safety measures to protect our employees. We are continuing to provide the high level of customer service our partners expect from us.

Webcast Details and CFO Commentary

At approximately 4:15 p.m. ET today, a CFO commentary, as a supplement to this press release and the Company's conference call, will be available on ScanSource's website, www.scansource.com (Investor Relations section). ScanSource will present additional information about its financial results in a conference call today, February 2, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are summarized below. Non-GAAP financial measures are used to understand and evaluate performance, including comparisons from period to period. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, change in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition costs, restructuring costs and other non-GAAP adjustments.

Net sales on a constant currency basis, excluding acquisitions: The Company discloses the percentage change in net sales excluding the translation impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates between reporting periods and excluding the net sales from acquisitions prior to the first full year from the acquisition date. This measure enhances the comparability between periods to help analyze underlying trends on an organic basis.

Income Statement Non-GAAP Metrics: To evaluate current period performance on a more consistent basis with prior periods, the Company discloses non-GAAP net sales, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP pre-tax income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP diluted "EPS"). Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, acquisition and divestiture costs, impairment charges and other non-GAAP adjustments. These year-over-year metrics include the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Non-GAAP metrics are useful in assessing and understanding the Company's operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods.

Return on invested capital ("ROIC"): ROIC assists management in comparing the Company's performance over various reporting periods on a consistent basis because it removes from our operating results the impact of items that do not reflect our core operating performance. We believe the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of our performance. ROIC is calculated as adjusted EBITDA over invested capital. Adjusted earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") excludes the change in fair value of contingent consideration, in addition to other non-GAAP adjustments. Invested capital is defined as average equity plus average daily funded interest-bearing debt for the period. Management believes the calculation of ROIC provides useful information to investors and is an additional relevant comparison of the Company's performance during the year.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and the non-GAAP financial measures that the Company reports may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies. Analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be considered in addition to, and not in substitution for or as superior to, measurements of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial information to GAAP is set forth in the Supplementary Information (Unaudited) below.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,187 $ 29,485 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $21,805 at December 31, 2020 and $21,906 at December 31, 2019 534,583 443,185 Inventories 421,003 454,885 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,358 94,681 Current assets held for sale — 181,231 Total current assets 1,119,131 1,203,467 Property and equipment, net 48,183 55,641 Goodwill 217,956 214,288 Identifiable intangible assets, net 114,208 121,547 Deferred income taxes 25,619 24,630 Other non-current assets 72,022 72,521 Total assets $ 1,597,119 $ 1,692,094 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 589,292 $ 454,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,592 76,686 Current portion of contingent consideration — 46,334 Income taxes payable 859 5,886 Current portion of long-term debt 7,843 7,839 Current liabilities held for sale — 128,022 Total current liabilities 689,586 719,007 Deferred income taxes 4,273 3,884 Long-term debt, net of current portion 139,081 143,175 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 5,000 67,714 Other long-term liabilities 77,040 80,068 Total liabilities 914,980 1,013,848 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value; 3,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — Common stock, no par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 25,451,640 and 25,361,298 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively 65,924 63,765 Retained earnings 721,263 747,276 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105,048 ) (132,795 ) Total shareholders’ equity 682,139 678,246 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,597,119 $ 1,692,094 *Derived from audited financial statements.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 810,897 $ 823,999 $ 1,568,238 $ 1,666,700 Cost of goods sold 724,854 725,680 1,401,415 1,469,856 Gross profit 86,043 98,319 166,823 196,844 Selling, general and administrative expenses 60,470 67,840 122,580 136,371 Depreciation expense 3,097 3,161 6,494 6,462 Intangible amortization expense 4,862 5,310 9,716 9,848 Restructuring and other charges 484 266 8,753 435 Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 3,176 516 5,649 Operating income 17,130 18,566 18,764 38,079 Interest expense 1,796 3,312 3,709 6,629 Interest income (531 ) (740 ) (1,011 ) (1,548 ) Other expense (income), net 121 (39 ) 484 336 Income before income taxes 15,744 16,033 15,582 32,662 Provision for income taxes 4,683 4,407 4,636 8,745 Net income from continuing operations 11,061 11,626 10,946 23,917 Net loss from discontinued operations (25,255 ) (260 ) (36,959 ) (1,021 ) Net (loss) income $ (14,194 ) $ 11,366 $ (26,013 ) $ 22,896 Per share data: Net income from continuing operations per common share, basic $ 0.44 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.94 Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, basic (1.00 ) (0.01 ) (1.46 ) (0.04 ) Net (loss) income per common share, basic $ (0.56 ) $ 0.45 $ (1.03 ) $ 0.90 Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 25,395 25,274 25,378 25,407 Net income from continuing operations per common share, diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.46 $ 0.43 $ 0.94 Net loss from discontinued operations per common share, diluted (0.99 ) (0.01 ) (1.45 ) (0.04 ) Net (loss) income per common share, diluted $ (0.56 ) $ 0.45 $ (1.02 ) $ 0.90 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 25,475 25,358 25,458 25,488

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (26,013 ) $ 22,896 Net loss from discontinued operations (36,959 ) (1,021 ) Net income from continuing operations 10,946 23,917 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 17,059 17,599 Amortization of debt issue costs 209 209 Provision for doubtful accounts (180 ) 1,101 Share-based compensation 3,174 2,817 Deferred income taxes (694 ) (344 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 516 5,649 Contingent consideration payments excess (5,457 ) (3,050 ) Finance lease interest 70 39 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (86,683 ) 8,101 Inventories 35,124 (69,384 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,256 (1,748 ) Other non-current assets 1,328 (8,972 ) Accounts payable 132,074 97,962 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 11,150 12,094 Income taxes payable (5,218 ) (3,256 ) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 115,674 82,734 Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations: Capital expenditures (1,454 ) (2,732 ) Cash paid for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (48,930 ) Proceeds from the sale of net assets of discontinued operations 34,356 — Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations 32,902 (51,662 ) Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations: Borrowings on revolving credit, net of expenses 959,848 1,022,403 Repayments on revolving credit, net of expenses (1,022,561 ) (1,066,890 ) Borrowings on long-term debt, net (4,089 ) (2,210 ) Repayments of finance lease obligations (652 ) (1,115 ) Contingent consideration payments (41,393 ) (35,481 ) Exercise of stock options — 720 Taxes paid on settlement of equity awards (1,036 ) (1,354 ) Repurchase of common stock — (6,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (109,883 ) (90,004 ) ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited), continued (in thousands) Cash flows from discontinued operations: Net cash flows provided by operating activities of discontinued operations 21,704 35,326 Net cash flows used in investing activities of discontinued operations (58 ) (8 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities of discontinued operations (29,494 ) 42,057 Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations (7,848 ) 77,375 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,887 (256 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 32,732 18,187 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,455 23,818 Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at end of period 67,187 42,005 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations — 3,232 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations $ 67,187 $ 38,773

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) (in thousands, except percentages) Non-GAAP Financial Information: Quarter ended December 31, 2020 2019 Return on invested capital ratio (ROIC), annualized (a) 12.4 % 9.9 % Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA: Net income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 11,061 $ 11,626 Plus: Interest expense 1,796 3,312 Plus: Income taxes 4,683 4,407 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 8,349 9,081 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 25,889 28,426 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration — 3,176 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 1,359 1,151 Plus: Restructuring costs 484 266 Adjusted EBITDA (numerator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 27,732 $ 33,019 Invested Capital Calculations: Equity – beginning of the period $ 671,227 $ 905,751 Equity – end of the period 682,139 927,580 Plus: Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net of tax — 2,401 Plus: Acquisition and divestiture costs(b) 1,359 1,151 Plus: Restructuring, net of tax 366 196 Plus: Discontinued operations net loss 25,255 260 Average equity 690,173 918,670 Average funded debt(c) 198,620 411,614 Invested capital (denominator for ROIC) (non-GAAP) $ 888,793 $ 1,330,284 (a) The annualized EBITDA amount is divided by days in the quarter times 365 days per year, or 366 days for leap year. There were 92 days in the current and prior-year quarter. (b) Acquisition and divestiture costs are generally nondeductible for tax purposes. (c) Average funded debt, which includes both continuing and discontinued operations, is calculated as the average daily amounts outstanding on short-term and long-term interest-bearing debt.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Quarter ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 551,394 $ 575,001 (4.1 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 7,903 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 559,297 $ 575,001 (2.7 )% Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, reported $ 259,503 $ 248,998 4.2 % Foreign exchange impact (a) 19,882 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 279,385 $ 248,998 12.2 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 810,897 $ 823,999 (1.6 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 27,785 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 838,682 $ 823,999 1.8 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Segment: Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security: (in thousands) Net sales, reported $ 1,074,970 $ 1,156,188 (7.0 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 15,626 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,090,596 $ 1,156,188 (5.7 )% Worldwide Communications & Services: Net sales, reported $ 493,268 $ 510,512 (3.4 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 37,321 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 530,589 $ 510,512 3.9 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 1,568,238 $ 1,666,700 (5.9 )% Foreign exchange impact (a) 52,947 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,621,185 $ 1,666,700 (2.7 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Quarter ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 720,004 $ 734,832 (2.0 )% International: Net sales, reported $ 90,893 $ 89,167 1.9 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 27,785 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 118,678 $ 89,167 33.1 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 810,897 $ 823,999 (1.6 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) 27,785 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 838,682 $ 823,999 1.8 % (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Net Sales by Geography: Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 % Change United States and Canada: (in thousands) Net sales, as reported $ 1,403,607 $ 1,503,343 (6.6 )% International: Net sales, reported $ 164,631 $ 163,357 0.8 % Foreign exchange impact(a) 52,947 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 217,578 $ 163,357 33.2 % Consolidated: Net sales, reported $ 1,568,238 $ 1,666,700 (5.9 )% Foreign exchange impact(a) 52,947 — Non-GAAP net sales, constant currency $ 1,621,185 $ 1,666,700 (2.7 )% (a) Year-over-year net sales growth rate excluding the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Calculated by translating the net sales for the six months ended December 31, 2020 into U.S. dollars using the average foreign exchange rates for the six months ended December 31, 2019.

Quarter ended December 31, 2020 GAAP Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 810,897 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 810,897 Gross profit 86,043 — — — — 86,043 Operating income 17,130 4,862 — 1,360 484 23,836 Other expense, net 1,386 — — — — 1,386 Pre-tax income 15,744 4,862 — 1,360 484 22,450 Net income from continuing operations 11,061 3,682 — 1,360 366 16,469 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 0.15 $ — $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ 0.65 Quarter ended December 31, 2019 GAAP Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure (in thousands, except per share data) Net sales $ 823,999 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 823,999 Gross profit 98,319 — — — — 98,319 Operating income 18,566 5,310 3,176 1,151 266 28,469 Other expense, net 2,533 — — — — 2,533 Pre-tax income 16,033 5,310 3,176 1,151 266 25,936 Net income from continuing operations 11,626 4,032 2,401 1,151 196 19,406 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.46 $ 0.16 $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.77

Six months ended December 31, 2020 Reported GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure Net sales $ 1,568,238 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,568,238 Gross profit 166,823 — — — — 166,823 Operating income 18,764 9,716 516 1,857 8,753 39,606 Other expense, net 3,182 — — — — 3,182 Pre-tax income 15,582 9,716 516 1,857 8,753 36,424 Net income from continuing operations 10,946 7,357 390 1,857 6,617 27,167 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.43 $ 0.29 $ 0.02 $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 1.07 Six months ended December 31, 2019 Reported GAAP

Measure Intangible

amortization

expense Change in fair

value of

contingent

consideration Acquisition and

divestiture costs Restructuring

costs Non-GAAP

measure Net sales $ 1,666,700 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,666,700 Gross profit 196,844 — — — — 196,844 Operating income 38,079 9,848 5,649 1,909 435 55,920 Other expense, net 5,417 — — — — 5,417 Pre-tax income 32,662 9,848 5,649 1,909 435 50,503 Net income from continuing operations 23,917 7,438 4,270 1,909 324 37,858 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 0.94 $ 0.29 $ 0.17 $ 0.07 $ 0.01 $ 1.48

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Financial Results: Quarter ended

December 31, Six months ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (in thousands) Net sales $ 68,323 $ 155,912 $ 213,373 $ 311,628 Cost of goods sold 63,977 140,347 198,512 282,489 Gross profit 4,346 15,565 14,861 29,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,378 15,016 17,291 28,825 Depreciation expense — 298 — 546 Intangible amortization expense — 321 — 746 Operating loss (2,032 ) (70 ) (2,430 ) (978 ) Interest expense, net 269 430 394 913 Loss on disposal group 23,122 — 33,808 — Other expense, net (181 ) (188 ) 310 (531 ) Loss from discontinued operations before taxes (25,242 ) (312 ) (36,942 ) (1,360 ) Income tax expense 13 (52 ) 17 (339 ) Net loss from discontinued operations $ (25,255 ) $ (260 ) $ (36,959 ) $ (1,021 )

ScanSource, Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplementary Information (Unaudited) Discontinued Operations - Assets and Liabilities: December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ — $ 4,970 Accounts receivable, net — 117,200 Inventories, net — 106,779 Prepaid expenses and other current assets — 23,808 Total current assets — 252,757 Property and equipment, net — 1,833 Deferred income taxes — 9,349 Other non-current assets — 6,215 Total assets, before valuation allowance — 270,154 Less: valuation allowance — (88,923 ) Total assets, net of valuation allowance (a) $ — $ 181,231 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ — $ 56,098 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities — 14,815 Other taxes payable — 20,378 Short-term borrowings — 3,524 Income tax payable — 1,085 Total current liabilities — 95,900 Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 24,704 Other long-term liabilities — 7,418 Total liabilities(1) $ — $ 128,022 (a) Total assets and liabilities of discontinued operations are classified in current assets and liabilities, respectively, in the Company's consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020. The discontinued operations were disposed of during the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

