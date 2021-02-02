FireEye Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

“Our record fourth quarter and 2020 results demonstrated that we are gaining momentum in our Platform, Cloud Subscription, Managed Services and Professional services categories. The combined revenue from these two categories accounted for 55% of total revenue in 2020 and increased 23% from the full year 2019,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer.

“We continue to transform our business and believe we are well-positioned as organizations shift to intelligence-led security focused on security effectiveness. Our vision is to become a seamless extension of our customers’ security operations by delivering our threat intelligence and expertise gained on the frontlines through the Mandiant Advantage platform,” added Mandia.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Y/Y change Revenue $248 million $235 million +5% Annualized recurring revenue2 $638 million $592 million +8% GAAP gross margin 65% 66% -1 pt Non-GAAP gross margin1 72% 73% -1 pt GAAP operating margin (11)% (15)% +4 pts Non-GAAP operating margin1 12% 7% +5 pts GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.17) $(0.23) +$0.06 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted1 $0.12 $0.07 +$0.05 Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities $71 million $40 million +$31 million Capital expenditures $4 million $7 million $(3) million

2020 Financial Results

2020 2019 Y/Y change Revenue $941 million $889 million +6% GAAP gross margin 64% 65% -1 pt Non-GAAP gross margin1 71% 73% -2 pts GAAP operating margin (16)% (24)% +8 pts Non-GAAP operating margin1 8% 1% +7 pts GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.93) $(1.24) +$0.31 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted1 $0.31 $0.05 +$0.26 Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities $95 million $68 million +$27 million Capital expenditures $26 million $46 million $(20) million

1 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

2 Annualized recurring revenue is defined as the annualized run-rate of active term licenses, subscriptions, and support contracts at the end of a reporting period.

First Quarter and 2021 Outlook

FireEye provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Q1 2021 Outlook 2021 Outlook Revenue $235 - $238 million $990 - $1,010 million Non-GAAP gross margin 70% - 71% 70.5% - 71.5% Non-GAAP operating margin 6.5% - 7.5% 9% - 10% Net interest income (expense) $(1) million $(3) - $(4) million Provision for non-GAAP income taxes $1 - $2 million $4 - $6 million Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 238 million 240 - 245 million Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $0.05 - $0.07 $0.35 - $0.37 Capital expenditures ~ $6 million ~ $25 million

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, discrete tax provision (benefit), dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, other special non-recurring items, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and non-recurring expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the company’s future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the company’s common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. The actual amount of stock-based compensation expense in the first quarter of 2021 and full year 2021 will have a significant impact on the company’s GAAP operating margin and net loss per share attributable to common stockholders. Further, amortization of intangible assets, as well as other non-recurring expenses, if any, will also impact results. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Recent Highlights

Uncovered an international cyber espionage campaign with our discovery of a supply chain compromise in the SolarWinds Orion platform

Strengthened our management team with the addition of Bryan Palma as Executive Vice President, FireEye Products

Added new board members, Viral Patel, Senior Managing Director at Blackstone and Arthur Coviello, Venture Partner at Rally Ventures

Introduced Mandiant Advantage, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for delivery of our solutions, beginning with Mandiant Intelligence; Mandiant Validation and other offerings will become available on the platform in coming months

Announced a $400 million strategic investment by Blackstone and ClearSky to accelerate investment in Mandiant Solutions strategic growth initiatives

Acquired Respond Software, an innovator in security operations automation through AI-driven eXtended Detection and Response (XDR)

Awarded first place by Naval Information Warfare Systems Command in a network threat detection challenge, following the March 2020 first place award for FireEye Endpoint Security

Recognized by CRN with a 2020 CRN Tech Innovator award in the ‘Security – Risk Assessment and Management’ category for Mandiant Security Validation

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release FireEye has provided financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the company's financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Non-GAAP gross margin. FireEye defines non-GAAP gross margin as total gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, and, as applicable, other special or non-recurring items, divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP operating margin. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating income (loss) as operating income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, and other special or non-recurring items. FireEye defines non-GAAP operating margin as non-GAAP operating income (loss) divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, discrete tax provision (benefit), dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, and other special or non-recurring items.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders. FireEye defines non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Weighted average diluted shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders excludes shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive. FireEye defines non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders as non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding, which excludes stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that are anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 excluded stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018, discrete tax provision (benefit), and dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock. Weighted average diluted shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per diluted share excluded stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes and Series A convertible preferred shares that were anti-dilutive.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per diluted share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 excluded stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018, and discrete tax provision (benefit). Weighted average diluted shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per diluted share excluded stock options, restricted stock units, performance stock units, and shares issuable upon conversion of the company's convertible senior notes that were anti-dilutive.

FireEye considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors because they exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes issued in June 2015 and the second quarter of 2018, discrete tax provision (benefit), dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, and other non-recurring and discrete items so that management and investors can compare the company's core business operating results over multiple periods.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. First, these non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation is an important part of FireEye employees' overall compensation and has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the company's business. Second, the components of the costs that FireEye excludes in its calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures, including not only stock-based compensation, but also amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, non-recurring or non-operating items such as amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company’s convertible senior notes, discrete tax provision (benefit), and dividends on Series A convertible preferred stock, may differ from the components excluded by peer companies when they report their non-GAAP results of operations. FireEye compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP financial measures and evaluating non-GAAP financial measures together with their nearest GAAP equivalents.

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 676,454 $ 334,603 Short-term investments 624,824 704,955 Accounts receivable, net 153,575 171,459 Inventories 4,023 5,892 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,368 96,827 Total current assets 1,562,244 1,313,736 Property and equipment, net 79,770 93,812 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 38,251 58,758 Goodwill 1,364,886 1,205,292 Intangible assets, net 126,067 134,420 Deposits and other long-term assets 74,664 84,468 Total Assets $ 3,245,882 $ 2,890,486 Liabilities, Convertible preferred stock and Stockholders' equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,107 $ 26,271 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,024 18,437 Accrued and other current liabilities 23,239 24,496 Accrued compensation 95,664 59,513 Convertible senior notes, current, net — 117,288 Deferred revenue, current 613,709 603,944 Total current liabilities 753,743 849,949 Convertible senior notes, non-current, net 960,896 893,273 Deferred revenue, non-current 342,748 370,623 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 42,202 70,481 Other long-term liabilities 12,339 4,494 Total liabilities 2,111,928 2,188,820 Commitments and contingencies Series A convertible preferred stock $ 401,050 $ — Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 22 Additional paid-in capital 3,623,243 3,457,359 Treasury stock (80,000 ) (150,000 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,834 1,180 Accumulated deficit (2,814,197 ) (2,606,895 ) Total stockholders’ equity 732,904 701,666 Total Liabilities, Convertible preferred stock and Stockholders' equity $ 3,245,882 $ 2,890,486

FireEye, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Product, subscription and support $ 189,721 $ 185,008 $ 724,945 $ 708,836 Professional services 57,781 50,078 215,639 180,316 Total revenue 247,502 235,086 940,584 889,152 Cost of revenue: (1)(2)(3) Product, subscription and support 55,160 54,494 217,255 210,432 Professional services 31,883 26,217 116,772 98,460 Total cost of revenue 87,043 80,711 334,027 308,892 Total gross profit 160,459 154,375 606,557 580,260 Operating expenses: Research and development (1)(2)(3) 63,009 67,537 252,771 271,326 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 96,796 93,077 380,998 396,822 General and administrative (1) 25,646 28,862 101,452 111,881 Restructuring charges (5) 1,487 (15 ) 26,507 10,265 Total operating expenses 186,938 189,461 761,728 790,294 Operating loss (26,479 ) (35,086 ) (155,171 ) (210,034 ) Other expense, net (6) (12,182 ) (11,702 ) (49,238 ) (41,685 ) Loss before income taxes (38,661 ) (46,788 ) (204,409 ) (251,719 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (7) (58 ) 2,428 2,894 5,690 Net loss $ (38,603 ) $ (49,216 ) $ (207,303 ) $ (257,409 ) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (8) (1,050 ) — (1,050 ) — Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (39,653 ) $ (49,216 ) $ (208,353 ) $ (257,409 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.24 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculations, basic and diluted 229,203 214,565 223,308 207,234

FireEye, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (207,303 ) $ (257,409 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 96,384 103,305 Stock-based compensation 156,107 153,517 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 46,728 47,983 Deferred income taxes (838 ) (257 ) Other 6,998 945 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 16,681 (12,109 ) Inventories 3,285 51 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,607 7,003 Accounts payable (18,931 ) 4,707 Accrued liabilities (6,738 ) (3,074 ) Accrued compensation 36,151 (4,295 ) Deferred revenue (20,773 ) 36,987 Other long-term liabilities (16,463 ) (9,817 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 94,895 67,537 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment and demonstration units (26,326 ) (45,605 ) Purchases of short-term investments (393,442 ) (617,194 ) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 443,396 620,580 Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 29,161 — Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (123,740 ) (127,249 ) Purchase of investment in privately held company (1,000 ) — Lease deposits (207 ) 432 Net cash used in investing activities (72,158 ) (169,036 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Repurchase of convertible senior notes (96,392 ) — Series A convertible preferred stock issuance costs (4,653 ) — Series A convertible preferred stock 400,000 — Payment related to shares withheld for taxes (9,363 ) — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 22,188 22,086 Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 7,334 4,187 Net cash provided by financing activities 319,114 26,273 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 341,851 (75,226 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 334,603 409,829 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 676,454 $ 334,603

FireEye, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP operating loss $ (26,479 ) $ (35,086 ) $ (155,172 ) $ (210,034 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 42,514 36,355 156,107 153,517 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 1,065 968 4,128 3,524 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 11,669 14,531 45,882 53,943 Acquisition related expenses (4) 425 — 425 597 Restructuring charges (5) 1,487 (15 ) 26,507 10,265 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 30,681 $ 16,753 $ 77,877 $ 11,812 GAAP gross margin 65 % 66 % 64 % 65 % Stock-based compensation expense (1) 4 % 3 % 4 % 4 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 3 % 4 % 3 % 4 % Non-GAAP gross margin 72 % 73 % 71 % 73 % GAAP operating margin (11 )% (15 )% (16 )% (24 )% Stock-based compensation expense (1) 17 % 16 % 16 % 17 % Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) — % — % — % — % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 5 % 6 % 5 % 6 % Restructuring charges (5) 1 % — % 3 % 2 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12 % 7 % 8 % 1 % GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (39,653 ) $ (49,216 ) $ (208,354 ) $ (257,409 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 42,514 36,355 156,107 153,517 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) 1,065 968 4,128 3,524 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 11,669 14,531 45,882 53,943 Acquisition related expenses (4) 425 — 425 597 Restructuring charges (5) 1,487 (15 ) 26,507 10,265 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (6) 11,248 12,215 46,728 47,983 Adjustment to provision (benefit) from income taxes (7) (1,545 ) 43 (1,861 ) (861 ) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (8) 1,050 — 1,050 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stock holders $ 28,260 $ 14,881 $ 70,612 $ 11,559 GAAP net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.93 ) $ (1.24 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1) 0.19 0.17 0.70 0.74 Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs (3) — — 0.02 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 0.05 0.07 0.21 0.26 Acquisition related expenses (4) — — — — Restructuring charges (5) 0.01 — 0.12 0.05 Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes (6) 0.05 0.06 0.21 0.23 Adjustment to provision (benefit) from income taxes (7) (0.01 ) — (0.01 ) — Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock (8) — — — — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.32 $ 0.06 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.07 $ 0.31 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP, basic 229,203 214,565 223,308 207,234 Weighted average shares used in per share calculation for Non-GAAP, diluted 233,287 220,421 226,549 213,043 (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of product, subscription and support revenue $ 4,356 $ 3,404 $ 16,393 $ 14,905 Cost of professional services revenue 5,329 3,333 18,695 13,972 Research and development expense 12,631 10,445 45,867 45,476 Sales and marketing expense 13,460 11,179 49,662 49,198 General and administrative expense 6,738 7,994 25,176 29,966 Restructuring charges — — 314 — Total stock-based compensation expense $ 42,514 $ 36,355 $ 156,107 $ 153,517 (2) Includes amortization of intangible assets as follows: Cost of product, subscription and support revenue $ 7,228 $ 10,332 $ 28,739 $ 37,643 Research and development expense 22 109 349 445 Sales and marketing expense 4,419 4,090 16,794 15,855 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 11,669 $ 14,531 $ 45,882 $ 53,943 (3) Includes amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as follows: Cost of product, subscription and support revenue $ 48 $ 190 $ 200 $ 782 Cost of professional services revenue 24 95 100 391 Research and development expense 993 683 3,828 2,350 Total amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs $ 1,065 $ 968 $ 4,128 $ 3,523 (4) Includes acquisition related expenses as follows: General and administrative expense $ 425 $ — $ 425 $ 597 (5) Includes restructuring charges as follows: Restructuring charges $ 1,487 $ (15 ) $ 26,507 $ 10,265 (6) Includes non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes as follows: Other income, net $ 11,248 $ 12,215 $ 46,728 $ 47,983 (7) Includes income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments as follows: Provision (benefit) from income taxes $ (1,545 ) $ 43 $ (1,861 ) $ (861 ) (8) Dividend on series A convertible preferred stock $ 1,050 $ — $ 1,050 $ —

FireEye, Inc. REVENUE BREAKOUT (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Product and related subscription and support revenue $ 104,589 $ 114,050 $ 422,812 $ 467,823 Platform, cloud subscription and managed services revenue 85,132 70,958 302,133 241,013 Product, subscription and support revenue 189,721 185,008 724,945 708,836 Professional services revenue 57,781 50,078 215,639 180,316 Total revenue $ 247,502 $ 235,086 $ 940,584 $ 889,152

ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE BREAKOUT (Unaudited, in thousands) As of December 30, 2020 2019 Product and related subscription and support $ 297,530 $ 307,718 Platform, cloud subscription and managed services 340,080 284,205 Total annualized recurring revenue $ 637,610 $ 591,923

