 

Adtalem Global Education Announces Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider, today reported academic, operating and financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem’s website, located at the following link: https://investors.adtalem.com/events/events-calendar/event-details/202 ...

As previously announced, Lisa Wardell, chairman and chief executive officer, Mike Randolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Stephen Beard, chief operating officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 4 p.m. CT (5 p.m. ET). For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13714067. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/age/mediaframe/4 ...

Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Adtalem will archive a replay of the call until March 2, 2021. To access the replay, dial 877-660-6853 (United States) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside the United States), conference ID: 13714067, or visit the Adtalem website at: https://investors.adtalem.com/overview/default.aspx.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students and members to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.



