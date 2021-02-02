 

Krystal Biotech Announces Proposed $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:10  |  50   |   |   

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the “Company”), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced a $100 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, if any, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: (i) to complete the ongoing pivotal trial of B-VEC for DEB and prepare for potential commercialization; (ii) to advance the clinical development of KB105 in TGM1-deficient icthyosis and preclinical development of KB104 for Netherton syndrome; (iii) to advance development of KB407 for cystic fibrosis; (iv) to accelerate the Company’s emerging respiratory pipeline; (v) to complete development of a good manufacturing practices certified manufacturing facility for scale-up production of the Company’s pipeline compounds and commencement of operations of that facility; and (vi) the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures.

The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237983) that became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2020 and the base prospectus contained therein. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by e-mail at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.emails.gs.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, telephone: 888-474-0200, email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Krystal Biotech Announces Proposed $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the “Company”), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced a $100 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Exercise of Warrants for Proceeds of $4.4 Million
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Navya Achieves 2020 Revenues Of €10.7m
ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions to Commercialize Emission-Reduction Technology
Verint Celebrates ‘Day One’ as a Company Focused on Enabling Brands to Achieve Boundless ...
VBI Vaccines Announces U.S. FDA Acceptance of BLA Filing for VBI’s 3-Antigen Prophylactic ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Shell, C3 AI, Baker Hughes, and Microsoft Launch the Open AI Energy Initiative, an Ecosystem of AI ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Pivotal Phase 3 Psoriasis Study ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Faraday Future to List on NASDAQ Through Merger With Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. With ...
Square to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Amazon.com Announces Financial Results and CEO Transition
VAXART ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vaxart, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and ...
Microvast, a Leading Innovator of EV Battery Technologies, to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Krystal Biotech Appoints Dr. Chris Mason and Dr. Jing Marantz to its Board of Directors