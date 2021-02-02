Krystal Biotech Announces Proposed $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) (the “Company”), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced that it has commenced a $100 million underwritten public offering of its common stock. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares to be sold in the proposed offering will be sold by the Company.

The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, if any, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: (i) to complete the ongoing pivotal trial of B-VEC for DEB and prepare for potential commercialization; (ii) to advance the clinical development of KB105 in TGM1-deficient icthyosis and preclinical development of KB104 for Netherton syndrome; (iii) to advance development of KB407 for cystic fibrosis; (iv) to accelerate the Company’s emerging respiratory pipeline; (v) to complete development of a good manufacturing practices certified manufacturing facility for scale-up production of the Company’s pipeline compounds and commencement of operations of that facility; and (vi) the balance for working capital and general corporate purposes, including research and development expenses and capital expenditures.

The offering is being made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237983) that became effective upon filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 4, 2020 and the base prospectus contained therein. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526, by facsimile at 212-902-9316 or by e-mail at prospectusgroup-ny@ny.emails.gs.com, or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, telephone: 888-474-0200, email: ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.