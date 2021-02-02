 

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call; Declares Common Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.02.2021, 22:05  |  14   |   |   

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that it will issue its 2020 fourth quarter earnings release on February 22, 2021.

A conference call with a simultaneous webcast to discuss the 2020 fourth quarter results will be held on Tuesday, February 23 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. The dial-in number for U.S. participants is 844-862-3710. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 612-979-9902. The conference ID number is 6793158.

The webcast URL is https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xt3puesb. A digital replay of the call will be available on our website at www.sabrahealth.com.

Also, on February 2, 2021, Sabra’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on February 26, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2021.

About Sabra

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.



Wertpapier


