 

F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) announced today that on February 1, 2021, the company issued a total of 122,056 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 71 employees who joined F5 as a result of the acquisition of Volterra Inc., completed on January 22, 2021. The RSUs were granted as inducements to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs vest over 4 years with a final vest date on February 1, 2025 and the rate of vesting within the 4 years varying among employees, subject to the employee’s continued service relationship with the company. The grants will be subject to the terms and conditions of the F5 Networks, Inc. Volterra Acquisition Equity Incentive Plan.

About F5

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) is a multi-cloud application security and delivery company that enables our customers—which include the world’s largest enterprises, financial institutions, service providers, and governments—to bring extraordinary digital experiences to life. For more information, go to f5.com. You can also follow @F5 on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook for more information about F5, its partners, and technologies.

F5 and Volterra are trademarks, service marks, or tradenames of F5 Networks, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries. All other product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

