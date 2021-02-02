F5 Networks Reports Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV ) announced today that on February 1, 2021, the company issued a total of 122,056 restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to 71 employees who joined F5 as a result of the acquisition of Volterra Inc., completed on January 22, 2021. The RSUs were granted as inducements to employment in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The RSUs vest over 4 years with a final vest date on February 1, 2025 and the rate of vesting within the 4 years varying among employees, subject to the employee’s continued service relationship with the company. The grants will be subject to the terms and conditions of the F5 Networks, Inc. Volterra Acquisition Equity Incentive Plan.

