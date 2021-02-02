 

Israel’s Cellcom Upgrades with eSIM on Amdocs eSIM Cloud Platform, Offering Innovative Technology Solutions for its Customers

Cellcom is expecting to offer its customers eSIM solutions for all existing devices and those that are anticipated to be launched into the market

The eSIM solution provides a simple digital experience for remote device management, the demand for which has been growing during the global pandemic

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), the leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Cellcom Israel, Ltd. has selected the Amdocs cloud-based eSIM platform for its commercial launch of eSIM-enabled devices in its market. The platform will enable Cellcom to enrich its customer experience by enabling operations to be fully digital, an experience that has been in especially high demand during the global pandemic, and services to be delivered to customers remotely across any eSIM-enabled device.

As the Amdocs eSIM platform can be deployed on private and public clouds, it can quickly be integrated into a service provider’s network and IT systems and includes a pre-integrated solution from Thales, an eSIM profile manufacturer. The Amdocs eSIM platform, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, provides service providers with pre-integrated access to a wide range of original equipment manufacturers’ (OEM) products, while OEMs can reach the largest cellular consumer base worldwide.

“Cellcom, which is at the forefront of technology, is continually investing in advanced cloud-based solutions in order to provide its customers with an advanced experience anytime and anywhere. With Amdocs’ eSIM cloud platform, Cellcom is now able to offer its customers equipped with eligible eSIM-enabled devices, the ability to quickly register and onboard new services without the need for delivery and insertion of physical SIM cards,” said Victor Malka , CIO at Cellcom. “Amdocs has long been a trusted partner for Cellcom, and this latest partnership will enable us to leverage its continued commitment to innovation in the area of eSIM, and bring the latest technologies and benefits to our customers.”

Cellcom’s selection of the award-winning Amdocs eSIM cloud platform follows years of collaboration between the two companies. Cellcom has been using different Amdocs business and operational support systems for nearly two decades for its cellular services, and also uses Vubiquity, an Amdocs company, in support of its media operations, including licensing, processing, library management and delivery of premium video content to CellcomTV viewers.

