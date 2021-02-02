Voyager Therapeutics Provides Update on NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) Gene Therapy Program

Voyager’s understanding is that Neurocrine’s decision to terminate the NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC) program was based on a portfolio review and prioritization of its current pipeline assets. Voyager plans to support Neurocrine, the IND holder and sponsor of the RESTORE-1 Phase 2 clinical trial, on any ongoing matters related to additional imaging and clinical assessments requested by the Data Safety & Monitoring Board (DSMB) and other information that may be requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) today announced that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) provided notice of termination of the Parkinson’s disease portion of the collaboration agreement, effective August 2, 2021. The Friedreich’s ataxia program and two discovery programs that are also part of the agreement are not impacted and remain under active collaboration.

In December 2020, Voyager announced that the FDA had notified Neurocrine that it had placed a clinical hold on the RESTORE-1 clinical trial of NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC). The FDA notification followed a request by the study’s independent DSMB for a pause in dosing pending the receipt of information about magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) abnormalities observed in trial participants. In January 2021, the FDA informed Neurocrine of the information required to provide a complete response to the FDA in connection with the clinical hold. Information required by the FDA includes an assessment of how the investigational product may have given rise to the adverse findings, a mitigation plan to manage the adverse findings, and supportive data to justify that a favorable benefit/risk profile remains for the product.

Voyager is evaluating the complete financial impact of the termination and the future of the Parkinson’s program and expects to provide a subsequent update.

About Parkinson’s Disease and NBIb-1817 (VY-AADC)

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive, and debilitating neurodegenerative disease that affects approximately one million people in the U.S. and ten million people worldwide. It is characterized by a loss of dopamine and neuronal degeneration with a concomitant loss of the aromatic L-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) enzyme required to synthesize dopamine in the brain, leading to associated impairment in motor, neuropsychiatric, and autonomic functions. Dopamine is a chemical “messenger” that is produced in the brain and is involved in the control of movement. It is made when AADC converts the chemical levodopa to dopamine. As Parkinson’s disease progresses, there is less AADC enzyme in parts of the brain where levodopa is converted to dopamine.