 

A1 Telekom Austria Group Awards Amdocs with Deal for Multi-Country 5G Online Charging and Policy Control

Amdocs to provide A1 Group with real-time, cloud-native, digital monetization solution to modernize its business and support its 5G rollout

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and A1 Telecom Austria Group, a leading provider of digital services and telecommunication solutions in Europe, have partnered as part of a multi-year deal to modernize A1’s charging in Bulgaria, Croatia and North Macedonia, as well as its policy functions in Austria, Croatia, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. Amdocs will empower A1 Group to provide state-of-the-art services and digital monetization for current and future 5G and edge-computing services with its cloud-native and microservices-based charging and policy products.

The implementation of Amdocs Openet 5G charging and policy control products will further accelerate the modernization of A1 Group’s IT into an open and dynamic infrastructure, improving time-to-market for new innovative services, as well as the overall experience for A1 Group’s customers across a range of its operating countries. The multi-tenancy solutions, based on cloud native technology, will enable A1 Group to improve total cost of ownership and monetization.

“A1 Group is constantly modernizing its business operations, in order to embrace new business models, automate operations and provide our customers with the latest innovations, services, and the best customer experiences,” said Alexander Kuchar, Director Group Technology & Future Services A1 Telekom Austria Group. “We’re delighted to have chosen Amdocs as our trusted partner as we work together to ensure A1 Group is ready to embrace the future opportunities of 5G.”

“CSPs worldwide are embarking on an accelerated journey to transform their business, prepare for new services and monetization opportunities in the 5G era, and deliver an enhanced digital customer experience,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. “We are pleased to extend our strong partnership with A1 Group to new domains, helping the company to deliver the next generation of 5G experiences.”

