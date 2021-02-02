 

Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund Declares Monthly Fund Distribution

TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: UTE.UN) Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund declares a monthly fund distribution in the amount of $0.06195 per unit, payable on February 26, 2021 to unitholders of record on February 12, 2021.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

   
John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO

 Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9
   

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.




